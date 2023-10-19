IT Developer (Intermediate)

Key performance areas
? Shows appetite and aptitude for owning responsibility of technical decisions for
one or many projects.
? Aptly manages team demands on his/her time as well as on-time delivery
according to specified deadlines.
? Demonstrates interest in improving the company’s technical awareness, depth
and use of technology across the business.
? Demonstrates responsibility with the team for customer support / bug fixing
and highlighting areas for improvement.
? Review, improve and maintain current systems.
? Working closely with analysts, designers and staff.
? Producing detailed specifications and writing the programme codes.
? Unit testing of own code before Integration testing by testers.
? Preparation of training manuals for users where necessary.
Qualifications required
? Diploma of 1 to 3 years / NQF level 6
Skills and experience required
? Up to 3 years’ Experience
? Proficient in specific areas related to software development.
? Must have a good understand of the software development life cycle (e.g.
requirements, analysis, design, implementation, testing, and documentation).
? Good understanding of OO Principles and Techniques, Microsoft MVC
Framework and ASP.NET.
? Good understanding of C#, .NET, Webservices.
? Experience doing front-end development with Raxor, JavaScript, AJAX, HTML
and jQuery.
? Experience writing semi-complex SQL queries and Stored Procedures working
with MS SQL Server 2008 or above.
? Experience with version control using SVN / TFS is advantageous.
? Experience with Kendo / Telerik is advantageous.
? Experience with web development is vital.
Desired Skills:
- Ajax
- HTML
- Java Script
- Software Development
- SQL
About The Employer:
Our client is seeking an experienced individual to join their team as a Intermediate IT Developer.