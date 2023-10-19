IT Developer (Intermediate) – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Key performance areas

? Shows appetite and aptitude for owning responsibility of technical decisions for

one or many projects.

? Aptly manages team demands on his/her time as well as on-time delivery

according to specified deadlines.

? Demonstrates interest in improving the company’s technical awareness, depth

and use of technology across the business.

? Demonstrates responsibility with the team for customer support / bug fixing

and highlighting areas for improvement.

? Review, improve and maintain current systems.

? Working closely with analysts, designers and staff.

? Producing detailed specifications and writing the programme codes.

? Unit testing of own code before Integration testing by testers.

? Preparation of training manuals for users where necessary.

Qualifications required

? Diploma of 1 to 3 years / NQF level 6

Skills and experience required

? Up to 3 years’ Experience

? Proficient in specific areas related to software development.

? Must have a good understand of the software development life cycle (e.g.

requirements, analysis, design, implementation, testing, and documentation).

? Good understanding of OO Principles and Techniques, Microsoft MVC

Framework and ASP.NET.

? Good understanding of C#, .NET, Webservices.

? Experience doing front-end development with Raxor, JavaScript, AJAX, HTML

and jQuery.

? Experience writing semi-complex SQL queries and Stored Procedures working

with MS SQL Server 2008 or above.

? Experience with version control using SVN / TFS is advantageous.

? Experience with Kendo / Telerik is advantageous.

? Experience with web development is vital.

Desired Skills:

Ajax

HTML

Java Script

Software Development

SQL

About The Employer:

Our client is seeking an experienced individual to join their team as a Intermediate IT Developer.

