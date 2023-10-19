IT Project Manager(Software) – Eastern Cape Gqebera

SUMMARY:
The primary purpose of this role is to play the lead role in planning, executing, monitoring, controlling, and closing projects. This position is accountable for the entire project scope, and the success or failure of the project. The IT Project Manager is the liaison between clients, operations, and the development team.
PREFERRED EXPERIENCE AND QUALIFICATIONS:
- IT experience in the logistics and/or warehousing industry
- Five years experience in an IT project management environment
- Bachelor’s degree in information technology or equivalent
- Project Management qualification advantageous
- Advance organizational and communication skills
ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS:
- Consulting, Scoping, Supporting and managing the integration of clients globally
- Consulting, Scoping, Supporting and managing Internal Products
- Serving as a liaison between clients, operations, and development team
- Managing Solutions to ensure timeous completions of projects both external and internal
- Designing and implementing IT solutions that support organizational goals
- Managing multiple projects simultaneously
- Producing and maintaining project plans for all levels of implementation tasks needed to make the project scope, including cross organization resource coordination
- Responsible for providing updates to management and all project members on project status
- Work with the project team to identify and resolve issues around project related items that potentially jeopardize any of the project dates
- Conduct and document project team meetings to ensure the teams are focus and on track with activities and schedules
- Maintain effective communication
- Modifying working hours to take client calls based on the time zone of the respective clients (APAC, EMEA, AMER)
Please consider your application unsuccessful if you have not received a response within two weeks of applying.
Desired Skills:
- Logistics
- Management
- Project Management
- Technology
About The Employer:
An international freight forwarding company is looking for a IT Project Manager to join their team in Port Elizabeth.