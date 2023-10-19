IT Risk Consultant – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

- Ensure compliance to ICT governance framework, including IT policies, standards, procedures, and protocols in the department.
- Develop and implement a compliance program to ensure the IT unit operates in accordance with prescribed laws.
- Develop and implement compliance metrics and establish a system for tracking them
- Remain up to date on government prescripts relating to IT and update policies, standards, and procedures accordingly
- Perform compliance audits to determine whether IT controls are being adhered to where they can be improved
- Develop, implement, and maintain policies, standards, procedures to guide IT activities
- Be the main point of contact for IT and assist on all internal and external audit teams where IT inquiry is required
- Monitor and report activities of all IT areas to ensure compliance with internal policies and procedures including monthly, quarterly, and annual reviews.
Desired Skills:
- Bachelor’s
- diploma
- IT defining
- compliance programs
- Demonstrable
- SOX
- COSO
- NIST
- ISO 27001
- supervisory
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree