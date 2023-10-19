IT Risk Consultant

Oct 19, 2023

  • Ensure compliance to ICT governance framework, including IT policies, standards, procedures, and protocols in the department.
  • Develop and implement a compliance program to ensure the IT unit operates in accordance with prescribed laws.
  • Develop and implement compliance metrics and establish a system for tracking them
  • Remain up to date on government prescripts relating to IT and update policies, standards, and procedures accordingly
  • Perform compliance audits to determine whether IT controls are being adhered to where they can be improved
  • Develop, implement, and maintain policies, standards, procedures to guide IT activities
  • Be the main point of contact for IT and assist on all internal and external audit teams where IT inquiry is required
  • Monitor and report activities of all IT areas to ensure compliance with internal policies and procedures including monthly, quarterly, and annual reviews.

Desired Skills:

  • Bachelor’s
  • diploma
  • IT defining
  • compliance programs
  • Demonstrable
  • SOX
  • COSO
  • NIST
  • ISO 27001
  • supervisory

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position