IT Systems Engineer

Job Spec & Requirements:

Minimum 3 years’ experience in field

A+ & N+ qualifications, or equivalent

Experience & extensive knowledge of Microsoft Office 365 Business & other Microsoft products

Experience & extensive knowledge of Windows 7 / 8 / 10 / 11

Microsoft certifications would be advantageous

Job Description / Responsibilities: (Includes, but not limited to)

Assisting various clients telephonically, remotely and on premises with IT related issues

Managing and monitoring all installed IT systems and infrastructure for clients

Ensuring that clients’ IT equipment & infrastructures are operating at maximum efficiency

Installing, configuring, testing and maintaining hardware, operating systems, application software and system management tools for various clients

Maintain security, backup, and redundancy strategies

Maintain customer IT infrastructure information

The ideal person would be:

Energetic & eager to learn

Punctual, well-groomed with overall good personal hygiene & health

Bilingual in Afrikaans and English

Have a valid driver’s license (required for when driving with the company vehicles to clients and/or suppliers)

Desired Skills:

IT Systems Engineer

IT Infrastructure

Microsoft Office 365

Microsoft

Windows 7

Windows 8

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

Employer & Job Benefits:

Company Phone

Learn more/Apply for this position