Job Spec & Requirements:
- Minimum 3 years’ experience in field
- A+ & N+ qualifications, or equivalent
- Experience & extensive knowledge of Microsoft Office 365 Business & other Microsoft products
- Experience & extensive knowledge of Windows 7 / 8 / 10 / 11
- Microsoft certifications would be advantageous
Job Description / Responsibilities: (Includes, but not limited to)
- Assisting various clients telephonically, remotely and on premises with IT related issues
- Managing and monitoring all installed IT systems and infrastructure for clients
- Ensuring that clients’ IT equipment & infrastructures are operating at maximum efficiency
- Installing, configuring, testing and maintaining hardware, operating systems, application software and system management tools for various clients
- Maintain security, backup, and redundancy strategies
- Maintain customer IT infrastructure information
The ideal person would be:
- Energetic & eager to learn
- Punctual, well-groomed with overall good personal hygiene & health
- Bilingual in Afrikaans and English
- Have a valid driver’s license (required for when driving with the company vehicles to clients and/or suppliers)
Desired Skills:
- IT Systems Engineer
- IT Infrastructure
- Microsoft Office 365
- Microsoft
- Windows 7
- Windows 8
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Company Phone