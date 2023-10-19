IT Systems Engineer

Oct 19, 2023

Job Spec & Requirements:

  • Minimum 3 years’ experience in field
  • A+ & N+ qualifications, or equivalent
  • Experience & extensive knowledge of Microsoft Office 365 Business & other Microsoft products
  • Experience & extensive knowledge of Windows 7 / 8 / 10 / 11
  • Microsoft certifications would be advantageous

Job Description / Responsibilities: (Includes, but not limited to)

  • Assisting various clients telephonically, remotely and on premises with IT related issues
  • Managing and monitoring all installed IT systems and infrastructure for clients
  • Ensuring that clients’ IT equipment & infrastructures are operating at maximum efficiency
  • Installing, configuring, testing and maintaining hardware, operating systems, application software and system management tools for various clients
  • Maintain security, backup, and redundancy strategies
  • Maintain customer IT infrastructure information

The ideal person would be:

  • Energetic & eager to learn
  • Punctual, well-groomed with overall good personal hygiene & health
  • Bilingual in Afrikaans and English
  • Have a valid driver’s license (required for when driving with the company vehicles to clients and/or suppliers)

Desired Skills:

  • IT Systems Engineer
  • IT Infrastructure
  • Microsoft Office 365
  • Microsoft
  • Windows 7
  • Windows 8

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Company Phone

