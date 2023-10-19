Junior IT Developer

Qualifications required

? Diploma of 1 to 3 years / NQF level 6

Skills and experience required

? Up to 3 years’ Experience

? Technical, specialist or analytical skills acquired through tertiary education or

the equivalent experience

? Analytical skills and ability to pay careful attention to detail.

? Willingness to understand the various roles played by fellow team members.

? Proficient in specific areas related to software development.

? Must have a good understand of the software development life cycle (e.g.

requirements, analysis, design, implementation, testing, and documentation).

? Good understanding of OO Principles and Techniques, Microsoft MVC

Framework and ASP.NET.

? Good understanding of C#, .NET, Webservices.

? Experience doing front-end development with Raxor, JavaScript, AJAX, HTML

and jQuery.

Experience writing semi-complex SQL queries and Stored Procedures working

with MS SQL Server 2008 or above.

? Experience with version control using SVN / TFS is advantageous.

? Experience with Kendo / Telerik is advantageous.

? Experience with web development is vital.

? Computers and Electronics — Knowledge of circuit boards, processors, chips,

electronic equipment, and computer hardware and software, including

applications and programming.

? Engineering and Technology — Knowledge of the practical application of

engineering science and technology. This includes applying principles,

techniques, procedures, and equipment to the design and production of various

goods and services.

Desired Skills:

.Net

Ajax

C#

HTML

Java Script

About The Employer:

Our client is seeking an individual to join their team as a Junior IT Developer.

