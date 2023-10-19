Qualifications required
? Diploma of 1 to 3 years / NQF level 6
Skills and experience required
? Up to 3 years’ Experience
? Technical, specialist or analytical skills acquired through tertiary education or
the equivalent experience
? Analytical skills and ability to pay careful attention to detail.
? Willingness to understand the various roles played by fellow team members.
? Proficient in specific areas related to software development.
? Must have a good understand of the software development life cycle (e.g.
requirements, analysis, design, implementation, testing, and documentation).
? Good understanding of OO Principles and Techniques, Microsoft MVC
Framework and ASP.NET.
? Good understanding of C#, .NET, Webservices.
? Experience doing front-end development with Raxor, JavaScript, AJAX, HTML
and jQuery.
Experience writing semi-complex SQL queries and Stored Procedures working
with MS SQL Server 2008 or above.
? Experience with version control using SVN / TFS is advantageous.
? Experience with Kendo / Telerik is advantageous.
? Experience with web development is vital.
? Computers and Electronics — Knowledge of circuit boards, processors, chips,
electronic equipment, and computer hardware and software, including
applications and programming.
? Engineering and Technology — Knowledge of the practical application of
engineering science and technology. This includes applying principles,
techniques, procedures, and equipment to the design and production of various
goods and services.
Desired Skills:
- .Net
- Ajax
- C#
- HTML
- Java Script
About The Employer:
Our client is seeking an individual to join their team as a Junior IT Developer.