Junior IT Developer – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Overview:

The Junior Software Developer is part of an agile development team with intermediate and senior developers building and working on small to enterprise grade software systems. They are involved in all areas of the SDLC from design to development to testing and will be required to produce neat, simple to mildly complex and accurate code and queries, according to our agreed standards and

practices.

Minimum requirements:

Matric / Grade 12

Diploma of 1 to 3 years / NQF level 6

1 – 3 years relevant experience

Key performance areas:

Shows appetite and aptitude for owning responsibility of technical decisions for one or many projects

Aptly manages team demands on his/her time as well as on-time delivery according to specified deadlines

Work with an agile team to design, develop, test, and maintain web and desktop-based business applications in accordance with established standards

Demonstrates responsibility with the team for customer support / bug fixing and highlighting areas for improvement

Participating in peer/code-reviews according to established standards

Assist and support the deployment of releases

Working with teammates in the upgrade of older technologies to current

technologies

technologies Analyzing and resolving technical and application problems

Adhering to high-quality development principles while delivering solutions on time

Working closely with senior developers and/or mentors

Preparation of training manuals for users where necessary

Key Skills and Competencies:

Must have a good understand of the software development life cycle (e.g.

requirements, analysis, design, implementation, testing, and documentation)

Good understanding of OO Principles and Techniques, Microsoft MVC

Framework and ASP.NET.

Good understanding of C#, .NET, Webservices

Experience doing front-end development with Raxor, JavaScript, AJAX, HTML

and jQuery

Experience writing semi-complex SQL queries and Stored Procedures working

with MS SQL Server 2008 or above

Experience with version control using SVN / TFS is advantageous

Experience with Kendo / Telerik is advantageous

Experience with web development is vital

Computers and Electronics — Knowledge of circuit boards, processors, chips,

electronic equipment, and computer hardware and software, including

applications and programming

Engineering and Technology — Knowledge of the practical application of

engineering science and technology. This includes applying principles,

techniques, procedures, and equipment to the design and production of various

goods and services

Mathematics — Knowledge of arithmetic, algebra, geometry, calculus,

statistics, and their applications

Design — Knowledge of design techniques, tools, and principles involved in

production of precision technical plans, blueprints, drawings, and models

Customer and Personal Service — Knowledge of principles and processes for

providing customer and personal services. This includes customer needs

assessment, meeting quality standards for services, and evaluation of customer

satisfaction

Desired Skills:

.Net

ASP.NET AJAX

C#

HTML

Javascript

JQuery

SQL

Learn more/Apply for this position