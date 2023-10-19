Power Procurement Project Manager

A well-established business is seeking to appoint a Power Procurement Project Manager.

Qualification:

BSc. /B.Eng Degree (+9 years experience) in electronics/electrical/mechanical engineering or similar equivalent relevant

Masters Degree (+7 years’ experience) in electronics/electrical/mechanical engineering or similar equivalent relevant

Ph.D Degree (+5 years’ experience) in electronics/electrical/mechanical engineering or similar equivalent relevant

PMP (or equivalent)

Business Qualification (like MBA)

Must be registered or eligible for registration with ECSA as a professional engineer or technologist.

Experience:

Proven experience in the project management and delivery of contracts from tender to completion within a large/complex construction project.

Knowledge:

Knowledge of and experience in power generation and distribution.

Project and Program Management

Government procurement processes

Supplier Management

ISO9001 Quality System

Knowledge of national and international standard where applicable

Work methods, designs, policies and processes related to their program

Systems Engineering best practices

