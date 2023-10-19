Power Procurement Project Manager – Western Cape Cape Town

Oct 19, 2023

A well-established business is seeking to appoint a Power Procurement Project Manager.
Qualification:

  • BSc. /B.Eng Degree (+9 years experience) in electronics/electrical/mechanical engineering or similar equivalent relevant
  • Masters Degree (+7 years’ experience) in electronics/electrical/mechanical engineering or similar equivalent relevant
  • Ph.D Degree (+5 years’ experience) in electronics/electrical/mechanical engineering or similar equivalent relevant
  • PMP (or equivalent)
  • Business Qualification (like MBA)
  • Must be registered or eligible for registration with ECSA as a professional engineer or technologist.

Experience:

  • Proven experience in the project management and delivery of contracts from tender to completion within a large/complex construction project.

Knowledge:

  • Knowledge of and experience in power generation and distribution.
  • Project and Program Management
  • Government procurement processes
  • Supplier Management
  • ISO9001 Quality System
  • Knowledge of national and international standard where applicable
  • Work methods, designs, policies and processes related to their program
  • Systems Engineering best practices

