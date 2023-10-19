Power Procurement Project Manager – Western Cape Cape Town

A well-established business is seeking to appoint a Power Procurement Project Manager.
Qualification:
- BSc. /B.Eng Degree (+9 years experience) in electronics/electrical/mechanical engineering or similar equivalent relevant
- Masters Degree (+7 years’ experience) in electronics/electrical/mechanical engineering or similar equivalent relevant
- Ph.D Degree (+5 years’ experience) in electronics/electrical/mechanical engineering or similar equivalent relevant
- PMP (or equivalent)
- Business Qualification (like MBA)
- Must be registered or eligible for registration with ECSA as a professional engineer or technologist.
Experience:
- Proven experience in the project management and delivery of contracts from tender to completion within a large/complex construction project.
Knowledge:
- Knowledge of and experience in power generation and distribution.
- Project and Program Management
- Government procurement processes
- Supplier Management
- ISO9001 Quality System
- Knowledge of national and international standard where applicable
- Work methods, designs, policies and processes related to their program
- Systems Engineering best practices
