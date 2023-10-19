SAP Business One Consultant – Remote Remote

You will lead the implementation of SAP Business One solutions with a focus on distribution, supply chain, services and manufacturing business processes. You will work alongside the brightest minds in the ERP consulting industry.

Roles and Responsibilities:

Delivering implementation consultation during new SAP Business One deployments

Documenting customer business processes

Effectively communicating with customers

Perform master data migration from legacy systems into SAP Business One

Perform customer training

Delivering support services to existing customers

Training, coaching, and mentoring junior consultants

Maintaining expert knowledge of SAP Business One

Minimum Requirements:

Profile Requirements

Bachelor’s degree in computer science and/or Information Systems from a recognized post-secondary institution

Professional accreditations or higher will be an asset

Minimum 3 to 5 years’ experience working/implementing SAP Business One SQL and HANA

Proficient in developing and creating SQL queries and Crystal reports

Strong verbal and written communication skills

Outstanding people skills; team-oriented and fast learner

Self-motivated and driven to achieve success

SAP Business One Certification on latest release will be an asset

Willingness to travel within North America

Desired Skills:

SAP Business One

Hana

SQL

Learn more/Apply for this position