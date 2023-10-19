SAP Business One Consultant – Remote Remote

You will lead the implementation of SAP Business One solutions with a focus on distribution, supply chain, services and manufacturing business processes. You will work alongside the brightest minds in the ERP consulting industry.
Roles and Responsibilities:
- Delivering implementation consultation during new SAP Business One deployments
- Documenting customer business processes
- Effectively communicating with customers
- Perform master data migration from legacy systems into SAP Business One
- Perform customer training
- Delivering support services to existing customers
- Training, coaching, and mentoring junior consultants
- Maintaining expert knowledge of SAP Business One
Minimum Requirements:
Profile Requirements
- Bachelor’s degree in computer science and/or Information Systems from a recognized post-secondary institution
- Professional accreditations or higher will be an asset
- Minimum 3 to 5 years’ experience working/implementing SAP Business One SQL and HANA
- Proficient in developing and creating SQL queries and Crystal reports
- Strong verbal and written communication skills
- Outstanding people skills; team-oriented and fast learner
- Self-motivated and driven to achieve success
- SAP Business One Certification on latest release will be an asset
- Willingness to travel within North America
Desired Skills:
- SAP Business One
- Hana
- SQL