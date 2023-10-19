SAP Business One Consultant

Oct 19, 2023

You will lead the implementation of SAP Business One solutions with a focus on distribution, supply chain, services and manufacturing business processes. You will work alongside the brightest minds in the ERP consulting industry.

Roles and Responsibilities:

  • Delivering implementation consultation during new SAP Business One deployments

  • Documenting customer business processes

  • Effectively communicating with customers

  • Perform master data migration from legacy systems into SAP Business One

  • Perform customer training

  • Delivering support services to existing customers

  • Training, coaching, and mentoring junior consultants

  • Maintaining expert knowledge of SAP Business One

Minimum Requirements:

Profile Requirements

  • Bachelor’s degree in computer science and/or Information Systems from a recognized post-secondary institution

  • Professional accreditations or higher will be an asset

  • Minimum 3 to 5 years’ experience working/implementing SAP Business One SQL and HANA

  • Proficient in developing and creating SQL queries and Crystal reports

  • Strong verbal and written communication skills

  • Outstanding people skills; team-oriented and fast learner

  • Self-motivated and driven to achieve success

  • SAP Business One Certification on latest release will be an asset

  • Willingness to travel within North America

Desired Skills:

  • SAP Business One
  • Hana
  • SQL

