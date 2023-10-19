Senior BI Developer

As a Business Intelligence (BI) Developer, your primary responsibility will be to ensure the compliance of BI solutions with architectural principles, work collaboratively across various business functions, and provide guidance on best practices. You will play a key role in designing, developing, and maintaining business intelligence solutions, translating business needs into technical specifications, and producing complex program specifications to enhance systems. Your role will involve crafting and executing data queries, creating visual reports and visualizations, and supporting data analytics platforms.

What you will do :

Ensure Compliance: Ensure compliance with all architectural disciplines when performing your role to maintain the integrity and consistency of BI solutions.

Cross-functional Collaboration: Act across business functions within your role to bridge gaps and facilitate efficient BI development.

Best Practice Guidance: Provide guidance on best practices related to BI development and data analytics.

Contribute to Architecture Governance: Provide input to architecture governance boards to shape the strategic direction of BI solutions.

System Enhancements: Produce complex program specifications and implement system enhancements to improve BI capabilities.

BI Solution Development: Design, develop, and maintain business intelligence solutions that meet business requirements.

Data Querying: Craft and execute data queries upon request to extract relevant information.

Reporting and Visualization: Present information through reports and visualizations, making data understandable and actionable for stakeholders.

Technical Translation: Translate business needs into technical specifications for BI system development.

BI Tool Development: Design, build, and deploy BI solutions, including reporting tools, to meet specific business needs.

Platform Maintenance: Maintain and support data analytics platforms (e.g., MicroStrategy) to ensure their reliability and efficiency.

Data Storage: Create tools to store data, such as OLAP cubes, for structured and efficient data access.

Testing and Troubleshooting: Conduct unit testing and troubleshooting to ensure the functionality and quality of BI systems.

System Improvement: Continuously evaluate and improve existing BI systems to enhance performance and usability.

Collaboration: Collaborate with cross-functional teams to integrate BI systems and ensure data consistency and usability.

Data Analysis: Develop and execute database queries and conduct analyses to extract meaningful insights from data.

Visualization and Reporting: Create visualizations and reports for requested projects, making data accessible to non-technical stakeholders.

Create visualizations and reports for requested projects, making data accessible to non-technical stakeholders. Documentation: Develop and update technical documentation for BI solutions to ensure transparency and knowledge sharing.

Your Expertise :

Experience: 7-10 years of solid experience in Business Intelligence (BI), Enterprise Data Warehousing (EDW), and reporting.

Proven Track Record: Proven historical experience as a BI Developer or Data Scientist with a demonstrated history of successful BI project involvement.

Proven historical experience as a BI Developer or Data Scientist with a demonstrated history of successful BI project involvement. Data Modeling and Engineering: You have a data modeling/engineering background with the ability to interpret business requirements and technical solutions to develop components of or complete data models.

Industry Advantage: Previous experience in the Financial Services industry is advantageous.

Data Warehouse Design: A background in data warehouse design, including dimensional modeling, and data mining.

BI Technologies: Detailed knowledge of BI technologies, such as Microsoft Power BI, Oracle BI, or similar platforms.

SQL Proficiency: Proficiency in SQL queries, SQL Server Reporting Services (SSRS), and SQL Server Integration Services (SSIS).

Innovative Mindset: Proven abilities to take initiative and be innovative in solving complex problems and optimizing BI solutions.

Proven abilities to take initiative and be innovative in solving complex problems and optimizing BI solutions. Analytical Skills: An analytical mind with a strong problem-solving aptitude, capable of extracting valuable insights from data.

Why work for us?

Want to work for an organization that solves complex real-world problems with innovative software solutions? At iOCO, we believe anything is possible with modern technology, software, and development expertise. We are continuously pushing the boundaries of innovative solutions across multiple industries using an array of technologies.?

You will be part of a consultancy, working with some of the most knowledgeable minds in the industry on interesting solutions across different business domains.?

Our culture of continuous learning will ensure that you will have all the opportunities, tools, and support to hone and grow your craft.?

By joining IOCO you will have an open invitation to our inspiring developer forums. A place where you will be able to connect and learn from and with your peers by sharing ideas, experiences, practices, and solutions.?

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

