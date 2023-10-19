Senior Business Analyst at RecruiTech – KwaZulu-Natal Umhlanga

An exciting opportunity to join a well-known software development house. Our client is seeking a talented and experienced Senior Business Analyst/ Project Manager (Hybrid) with strong expertise in Microsoft Modern Workplace technologies to lead and drive projects related to modern workplace solutions. You will be responsible for project management, requirements analysis, and ensuring successful implementation of modern workplace solutions for clients.

Responsibilities:

Project Management:

Plan, execute, and manage projects related to Microsoft Modern Workplace, including scope, timelines, budgets, and resources

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure successful project delivery

Develop and maintain project documentation, including project plans, status reports, and risk assessments

Identify and resolve project issues and risks in a proactive manner

Requirements Analysis:

Collaborate with business stakeholders to elicit and document project requirements

Analyze and translate business needs into technical requirements and project specifications

Ensure that project objectives align with the clients’ strategic goals

Microsoft Modern Workplace Expertise:

Demonstrate proficiency in Microsoft 365 suite, SharePoint, Teams, and other related technologies

Stay current with industry trends and updates in Microsoft Modern Workplace to provide strategic guidance

Leverage the Microsoft Modern Workplace tools to enhance collaboration, productivity, and efficiency

Vendor and Stakeholder Management:

Build and maintain strong relationships with stakeholders and ensure their needs are met

Quality Assurance:

Develop and execute quality assurance processes to ensure that solutions meet established standards and best practices

Conduct testing and validation to ensure optimal system performance and functionality

Training and User Adoption:

Develop and implement training programs to ensure users are proficient with Microsoft Modern Workplace tools

Foster user adoption and gather feedback for continuous improvement

Requirements:

A Project Management and/or Business Analysis certification is a plus

Minimum of 5 years of experience in project management and business analysis

Proficiency in Microsoft Modern Workplace technologies, including Microsoft 365, SharePoint, Teams, and related tools

Strong communication and interpersonal skills

Proven ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously

Excellent problem-solving and critical-thinking abilities

Knowledge of Agile

Familiarity with change management principles

Ability to adapt to evolving technology trends and industry best practices

