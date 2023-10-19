Senior IT Developer

Qualifications required

• Advanced Diploma of 3 to 4 years / NQF level 7. Typically, a 3 to 4 year Diploma/Degree from a University of Technology or similar.

Skills and experience required

• Extensive knowledge of software development and its technologies.

• Successful track record of developing quality software products and shipping production ready software.

• Must understand and can speak to all aspects of the software development life cycle (e.g. requirements, analysis, design, implementation, testing, and documentation).

• Good understanding and working knowledge of SOLID design principles and Clean/Onion architecture.

• Extensive knowledge of C# and .Net Core using Visual Studio.

• Good understanding of frontend technologies like JavaScript, jQuery, AJAX, HTML, and Razor. Blazor advantageous.

• Experience with ORM frameworks like Entity Framework, NHibernate or Dapper.

• Experience writing SQL queries for SQL Server or another Relational Databases.

• Good understanding of Web Services protocols such as REST, SOAP and API design for extensibility and portability.

• Experience with design, development and implementation of unit and scenario testing (nUnit / xUnit).

• Experience with version control using GIT or SVN.

• Experience with Scrum/Agile development methodologies.

• Experience with Azure DevOps boards, repos, pipelines, CI-CD is advantageous.

• Experience with Design Patterns like Repository, Factory, Singleton, etc patterns is advantageous.

• Experience with Kendo / Telerik is advantageous.

About The Employer:

Our client is seeking an experienced individual to join their team as a Senior IT Developer.

