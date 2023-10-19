Qualifications required
• Advanced Diploma of 3 to 4 years / NQF level 7. Typically, a 3 to 4 year Diploma/Degree from a University of Technology or similar.
Skills and experience required
• Extensive knowledge of software development and its technologies.
• Successful track record of developing quality software products and shipping production ready software.
• Must understand and can speak to all aspects of the software development life cycle (e.g. requirements, analysis, design, implementation, testing, and documentation).
• Good understanding and working knowledge of SOLID design principles and Clean/Onion architecture.
• Extensive knowledge of C# and .Net Core using Visual Studio.
• Good understanding of frontend technologies like JavaScript, jQuery, AJAX, HTML, and Razor. Blazor advantageous.
• Experience with ORM frameworks like Entity Framework, NHibernate or Dapper.
• Experience writing SQL queries for SQL Server or another Relational Databases.
• Good understanding of Web Services protocols such as REST, SOAP and API design for extensibility and portability.
• Experience with design, development and implementation of unit and scenario testing (nUnit / xUnit).
• Experience with version control using GIT or SVN.
• Experience with Scrum/Agile development methodologies.
• Experience with Azure DevOps boards, repos, pipelines, CI-CD is advantageous.
• Experience with Design Patterns like Repository, Factory, Singleton, etc patterns is advantageous.
• Experience with Kendo / Telerik is advantageous.
Desired Skills:
- .Net
- Ajax
- C#
- DevOps
- HTML
- SQL
About The Employer:
Our client is seeking an experienced individual to join their team as a Senior IT Developer.