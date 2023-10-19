Senior Mobile Developer

Oct 19, 2023

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS:

  • Design, develop, test and implementation of software solutions within the company
  • Internal and external (client) support
  • Writing and implementing quality and high performing code
  • Writing and implementing high quality unit tests
  • Development, maintenance and implementation of software tools, processes and procedures
  • Research and development
  • Testing and evaluating new technologies
  • Identification of improvement areas
  • Assist with peer and code reviews
  • Collaboration with developers from other teams to implement the best solutions possible
  • High level of expertise required in all aspects of development
  • High level of flexibility required

PREFERRED EXPERIENCE:

  • BSc in Computer Science, Engineering or a related field
  • Minimum of 6 or more years of development experience required (kindly note that the years of experience is only a rough guideline, and the appropriate level will be ascertained during the interview process)
  • Xamarin Android & iOS development (minimum 3 years experience)
  • MAUI development advantageous
  • C#
  • .NET Core
  • Blazor
  • MS SQL Server
  • WCF and Rest Web Services
  • Entity Framework (beneficial)
  • Azure DevOps (beneficial)
  • TDD (beneficial)
  • Software Architectural Design Patterns and implementation of such

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within two weeks of applying.

Desired Skills:

  • .Net
  • DevOps
  • Microsoft Azure

About The Employer:

Our global client in the logistics industry is looking a Senior Mobile Developer to join their team in Port Elizabeth.

