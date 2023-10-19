ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS:
- Design, develop, test and implementation of software solutions within the company
- Internal and external (client) support
- Writing and implementing quality and high performing code
- Writing and implementing high quality unit tests
- Development, maintenance and implementation of software tools, processes and procedures
- Research and development
- Testing and evaluating new technologies
- Identification of improvement areas
- Assist with peer and code reviews
- Collaboration with developers from other teams to implement the best solutions possible
- High level of expertise required in all aspects of development
- High level of flexibility required
PREFERRED EXPERIENCE:
- BSc in Computer Science, Engineering or a related field
- Minimum of 6 or more years of development experience required (kindly note that the years of experience is only a rough guideline, and the appropriate level will be ascertained during the interview process)
- Xamarin Android & iOS development (minimum 3 years experience)
- MAUI development advantageous
- C#
- .NET Core
- Blazor
- MS SQL Server
- WCF and Rest Web Services
- Entity Framework (beneficial)
- Azure DevOps (beneficial)
- TDD (beneficial)
- Software Architectural Design Patterns and implementation of such
Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within two weeks of applying.
Desired Skills:
- .Net
- DevOps
- Microsoft Azure
About The Employer:
Our global client in the logistics industry is looking a Senior Mobile Developer to join their team in Port Elizabeth.