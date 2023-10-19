Software eveloper

Our client is searching for a Software Developer to join their team in Cape Town.
Our software engineers are the computer whizz-kids of our larger Research and Development team, who are responsible for designing and developing effective software solutions to meet our clients’ requirements. The responsibilities include gathering user requirements, defining system functionality, and writing code in various languages, depending on what the area of expertise is.
Minimum Requirements
- Bachelor’s Degree/Diploma in Computer Science, Engineering, or relevant experience in a related field
- 3 years experience in Microsoft C# .NET
- Solid experience in writing unit/integration tests using NUnit/xUnit
- Solid experience in multi-tenant environments and large-scale data
- Good skills in relational database queries
- Good skills in object-oriented design (SOLID principles, patterns, etc.)
- Experience in Git source control beneficial
- Experience in working in an agile development environment
- REST-based APIs
- (Beneficial) Azure/AWS Containers experience
- (Beneficial) Experience in modern Web technologies (HTML5 – native web components, JavaScript (ES6+), CSS3+)
Duties & Responsibilities
- Develop well-designed software to the approval of the Product Owner
- Develop high-quality software with the approval of the QA Manager
- Participate actively in the scrum process
- Troubleshoot and solve incidents in the product
- Build knowledge of new technical tools and relevant technology continuously
- Provide mentorship and coaching to other team members
Desired Skills:
- HTML5
- Javascript
- Microsoft Azure
About The Employer:
We provide the opportunity for individuals to enjoy their working lives as much as their home lives. We foster a team environment in which each individual is recognized, valued and developed to support our company strategy. We encourage people with disabilities and from diverse backgrounds to apply.