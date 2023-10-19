Software eveloper

Our client is searching for a Software Developer to join their team in Cape Town.

Our software engineers are the computer whizz-kids of our larger Research and Development team, who are responsible for designing and developing effective software solutions to meet our clients’ requirements. The responsibilities include gathering user requirements, defining system functionality, and writing code in various languages, depending on what the area of expertise is.

Minimum Requirements

Bachelor’s Degree/Diploma in Computer Science, Engineering, or relevant experience in a related field

3 years experience in Microsoft C# .NET

Solid experience in writing unit/integration tests using NUnit/xUnit

Solid experience in multi-tenant environments and large-scale data

Good skills in relational database queries

Good skills in object-oriented design (SOLID principles, patterns, etc.)

Experience in Git source control beneficial

Experience in working in an agile development environment

REST-based APIs

(Beneficial) Azure/AWS Containers experience

(Beneficial) Experience in modern Web technologies (HTML5 – native web components, JavaScript (ES6+), CSS3+)

Duties & Responsibilities

Develop well-designed software to the approval of the Product Owner

Develop high-quality software with the approval of the QA Manager

Participate actively in the scrum process

Troubleshoot and solve incidents in the product

Build knowledge of new technical tools and relevant technology continuously

Provide mentorship and coaching to other team members

Desired Skills:

HTML5

Javascript

Microsoft Azure

About The Employer:

We provide the opportunity for individuals to enjoy their working lives as much as their home lives. We foster a team environment in which each individual is recognized, valued and developed to support our company strategy. We encourage people with disabilities and from diverse backgrounds to apply.

