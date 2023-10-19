SQL DBA Developer (CPT Hybrid)

ENVIRONMENT:

YOUR exceptional problem-solving ability and strong technical skills is sought by a global Dev House in the sphere of iGaming seeking to fill the dual role of a SQL DBA Developer. You will join a team looking after a large, geographically distributed Microsoft SQL environment that utilises many of the latest SQL functionality and constantly seeks to leverage new features as they become available to enhance performance and reduce latency between our systems. Applicants must have a suitable Degree/National Diploma in Computer Science, Software Engineering or related qualification with at least 5 years’ SQL DBA work experience including proficiency in SQL Server [Phone Number Removed];, T-SQL, SSIS, Database Security, Log shipping, Disaster Recovery Solutions & Partitioning.

DUTIES:

Administer Microsoft SQL Server database environments.

T-SQL Scripting and development on both new and existing functions.

Troubleshoot and resolve server, database and data issues.

Security maintenance of server and database.

Maintenance and monitoring of SQL environment.

Provide debugging assistance to development staff with DBMS.

Monitor and complete DBA-related ServiceDesk calls.

Backup setup and monitoring.

Participate in rotating on-call support.

Work in an Agile environment with stand-ups, sprints and planning meetings.

Work in a small Development team taking on new features, spikes, bugs.

Plan, design, implement, document, test, and release new features.

Perform code reviews.

Liaise with the QA team to identify and fix bugs.

Identify inefficiencies in existing processes and gradually replace these with more optimal methods.

REQUIREMENTS:

Relevant Degree or National Diploma in Computer Science, Software Engineering or related qualification and experience.

Minimum 5 years of SQL database administration experience.

Microsoft SQL Server [Phone Number Removed]; experience with database administration, including installation and troubleshooting issues.

T-SQL Scripting experience.

Database Security.

Have in-depth SQL internal knowledge.

Backup and recovery experience.

Replication experience.

Performance tuning on SQL queries / stored procedures.

Log shipping.

Disaster Recovery Solutions.

Partitioning.

SSIS.

Advantageous –

Git, JIRA.

JSON/XML, REST/RESTful APIs.

Agile, Scrum, Design Patterns.

Automation with tools such as DBA Tools.

Experience with Big Data and Event Driven technologies would be an advantage in Hadoop, Kafka, Kubernetes, Docker.

ATTRIBUTES:

A sound mind for finding optimal solutions.

Ability to work under pressure.

Can work in cross-functional teams.

Attention to detail, passion, enthusiasm.

Possess the ability to work with little or no supervision.

