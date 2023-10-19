SQL Developer

We are looking for an experienced SQL Developer to join our team. The ideal candidate will have strong SQL skills, TSQL expertise, and experience in database design, as well as a proven track record in the Payroll/Finance industry.

Hybrid Role – Gauteng

Preferred Qualification:

B.Sc. / B.COMM Information Technology / Informatics / Computer Science

Experience Required:

In-depth knowledge of T-SQL including complex SQL queries (ex: using various joins and sub-queries) and best practices

Assisting in database design and technical specifications

Monitoring SQL performance issues and efficiency (Dead lock tracing etc.)

Creating and optimizing complex SQL queries for data extraction

Developing and maintaining interfaces between Symplexity and other systems.

Ability to understand complex technical and logical concepts.

Strong quantitative, analytical, problem-solving, organizational, communication and interpersonal skills are required.

Familiarity with RDBMS principles, database design and normalization

Experience with complex query design, stored procedures, views and functions

Understanding of index design and T-SQL performance tuning techniques

Payroll Financial experience

The following skills are a plus:

Crystal 8.5, 10 or 11 knowledge

MS Reporting services

BI, SSIS and Cubes knowledge

VB, ASP .NET, C#, Javascript experience

Mining Industry knowledge

Taxation knowledge

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

