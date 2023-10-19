SQL Developer

Oct 19, 2023

We are looking for an experienced SQL Developer to join our team. The ideal candidate will have strong SQL skills, TSQL expertise, and experience in database design, as well as a proven track record in the Payroll/Finance industry.

Hybrid Role – Gauteng

Preferred Qualification:

  • B.Sc. / B.COMM Information Technology / Informatics / Computer Science

Experience Required:

  • In-depth knowledge of T-SQL including complex SQL queries (ex: using various joins and sub-queries) and best practices

  • Assisting in database design and technical specifications

  • Monitoring SQL performance issues and efficiency (Dead lock tracing etc.)

  • Creating and optimizing complex SQL queries for data extraction

  • Developing and maintaining interfaces between Symplexity and other systems.

  • Ability to understand complex technical and logical concepts.

  • Strong quantitative, analytical, problem-solving, organizational, communication and interpersonal skills are required.

  • Familiarity with RDBMS principles, database design and normalization

  • Experience with complex query design, stored procedures, views and functions

  • Understanding of index design and T-SQL performance tuning techniques

  • Payroll Financial experience

The following skills are a plus:

  • Crystal 8.5, 10 or 11 knowledge

  • MS Reporting services

  • BI, SSIS and Cubes knowledge

  • VB, ASP .NET, C#, Javascript experience

  • Mining Industry knowledge

  • Taxation knowledge

Desired Skills:

  • Adaptability
  • Authenticity
  • Partnership
  • Ingenuity
  • Mastery

Learn more/Apply for this position