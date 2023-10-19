Support Technician – KwaZulu-Natal Umhlanga

Key Responsibilities:

Ensure that contracted customer Service Level Agreement are met (resolved)

To ensure that calls logged are followed up / escalated, serviced, and resolved within

the agreed SLA. To ensure that calls are logged retrospectively if no call was logged for work

completed. (No Ticet No Ride).

completed. (No Ticet No Ride). Ensure that calls are checked and updated with the latest updates until call closure.

To ensure a minimum of 98% customer satisfaction feedback rating monthly with

external contracted Customers and action to position SLA and satisfaction

external contracted Customers and action to position SLA and satisfaction measurement for internal support. Basic AD user account Administration (Account lockouts, OU Memberships).

To be a backup Engineer for customers and support staff.

To assist with Smart Hands Onsite when required.

3G and APN configuration.

Printer support and maintenance.

Manage requested/call logged to 3G and 3G and APN configuration

and 3rd Parties.- To ensure continuous communication with the technical team and feedback

regarding escalations to Client Line Management and Users.- To ensure adherence to all Altron Bytes Sl processes, policies, and procedures as per

prescribed compliance.- To ensure that all the allocated and contracted development activities (individual

development plan) between manager and employee is successfully completed within

the Altron policy and procedure framework.

Desired Skills:

sla

3G and APN configuration

vendors

APN configuration

CompTIA A+

CompTIA N+

Azure

Microsoft Office 365

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

