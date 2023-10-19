Support Technician – KwaZulu-Natal Umhlanga

Oct 19, 2023

Key Responsibilities:

  • Ensure that contracted customer Service Level Agreement are met (resolved)
  • To ensure that calls logged are followed up / escalated, serviced, and resolved within
    the agreed SLA.
  • To ensure that calls are logged retrospectively if no call was logged for work
    completed. (No Ticet No Ride).
  • Ensure that calls are checked and updated with the latest updates until call closure.
  • To ensure a minimum of 98% customer satisfaction feedback rating monthly with
    external contracted Customers and action to position SLA and satisfaction
    measurement for internal support.
  • Basic AD user account Administration (Account lockouts, OU Memberships).
  • To be a backup Engineer for customers and support staff.
  • To assist with Smart Hands Onsite when required.
  • 3G and APN configuration.
  • Printer support and maintenance.
  • Manage requested/call logged to 3G and 3G and APN configuration

and 3rd Parties.- To ensure continuous communication with the technical team and feedback
regarding escalations to Client Line Management and Users.- To ensure adherence to all Altron Bytes Sl processes, policies, and procedures as per
prescribed compliance.- To ensure that all the allocated and contracted development activities (individual
development plan) between manager and employee is successfully completed within
the Altron policy and procedure framework.

Desired Skills:

  • sla
  • 3G and APN configuration
  • vendors
  • APN configuration
  • CompTIA A+
  • CompTIA N+
  • Azure
  • Microsoft Office 365

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

