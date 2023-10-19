Support Technician – KwaZulu-Natal Umhlanga

Key Responsibilities:
- Ensure that contracted customer Service Level Agreement are met (resolved)
- To ensure that calls logged are followed up / escalated, serviced, and resolved within
the agreed SLA.
- To ensure that calls are logged retrospectively if no call was logged for work
completed. (No Ticet No Ride).
- Ensure that calls are checked and updated with the latest updates until call closure.
- To ensure a minimum of 98% customer satisfaction feedback rating monthly with
external contracted Customers and action to position SLA and satisfaction
measurement for internal support.
- Basic AD user account Administration (Account lockouts, OU Memberships).
- To be a backup Engineer for customers and support staff.
- To assist with Smart Hands Onsite when required.
- 3G and APN configuration.
- Printer support and maintenance.
- Manage requested/call logged to 3G and 3G and APN configuration
and 3rd Parties.- To ensure continuous communication with the technical team and feedback
regarding escalations to Client Line Management and Users.- To ensure adherence to all Altron Bytes Sl processes, policies, and procedures as per
prescribed compliance.- To ensure that all the allocated and contracted development activities (individual
development plan) between manager and employee is successfully completed within
the Altron policy and procedure framework.
Desired Skills:
- sla
- 3G and APN configuration
- vendors
- APN configuration
- CompTIA A+
- CompTIA N+
- Azure
- Microsoft Office 365
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate