System administrator

System administrator

General Position Summary:

The IT systems administrator is responsible for overseeing the maintenance and security of the company systems. Duties include assigning and maintaining user access, responding to employee concerns relating to the system, troubleshooting the system, and writing documents and training materials for employees.

Coordinates with IT Managers to determine new technologies and enhancements for company’s systems.

Essential Duties / Responsibilities ARE BUT NOT Limited TO:

Sets up and maintains user access for all employees.

Monitors critical systems to ensure they are working as expected on a daily basis.

Implements & manages user roles on the system.

Manages secure system access for users.

Builds and modifies custom reports within multiple platforms.

Researches and recommends new hardware and software.

Evaluates existing software applications & performs routine updates/modifications.

Manages and maintains file server’s software and hardware.

Writes documents for user-training and support.

Audits system security and compliance requirements.

Performs other duties as required.

Job Specific Skills:

Knowledge of ERP software setup and maintenance to support company and employee needs.

Experience with databases, networks (LAN, WAN), and patch management.

Knowledge of system security including intrusion detection systems and data backup/recovery.

Strong knowledge of Office suit specifically Excel.

Working knowledge of SQL Reports to build and modify ERP reports.

Capable of producing basic architectural diagrams.

Resourcefulness and problem-solving aptitude.

Strong verbal, written and interpersonal communication skills and Teamwork.

Insurance experience is a bonus.

Education / Experience:

Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology, Computer Science, Network engineer or a related discipline

Experience working with Microsoft server, systems, and software environment required

Skill to effectively analyze and solve problems, software installation and maintenance

Ability to work independently as well as with a team, to establish and maintain effective working relationships

Excellent communication skills and the ability to multi-task in a fast-paced environment

