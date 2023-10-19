Trust key to AI effectiveness

Kathy Gibson reports from Gitex – Artificial intelligence (AI) is something we all want to leverage – but that means we all need to be able to trust it.

We are in the middle of a an AI revolution, says Marc Mathieu, chair of the advisory board at Salesforce, addressing the AI Anywhere conference at Gitex Global 2023 today.

“Our awareness of AI has changed drastically in a very short time. But AI didn’t start just a year ago, we have been working with it for over a decade.”

The first wave of commercial AI was in predictive technology, and the new wave is the new world of generative AI.

Soon we will move to autonomous AI and agent, and then the era of artificial general intelligence (AGI).

“The AI opportunity is almost limitless. Just like electricity changed everything, AI is going to change everything as well.”

The AI opportunity could impact GDP by as much as 4,4x,” Mathieu says. Customer success will also be impacted, with 84% of CEOs believing it will help to better serve customers

But there are still many challenges to achieving these goals.

Many CEOs do not believe AI is secure, and they are very aware of the many data disconnects that hamper the use of AI in a way that can be trusted.

You have to fix your data, to power the intelligence so the AI can help to improve customer service,” Mathieu says.

The AI revolution is, at heart, a data revolution. We have to get our data house in order – there is so much data, but it is so fragmented that we effectively don’t have that much data. “AI will only be as good as the data it has to work with,” Mathieu says.

And it is, fundamentally, a trust revolution.. there is a huge trust gap – one out of two CEOs say they want AI, but don’t believe it is safe and secure.

Salesforce has launched its Einstein platform, with a trust layer, and Data Cloud to address many of these issues.

AI is not just about technology, Mathieu says: it is also a customer revolution, we believe you will be able to change the way work gets done, and the way customer relationships work.