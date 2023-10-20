Agile Project Manager – Gauteng Johannesburg

Oct 20, 2023

We are seeking a skilled Agile Project Manager to join our dynamic and growing organization. The Agile Project Manager will play a pivotal role in leading and delivering projects using Agile methodologies. This position is ideal for a candidate with a strong project management background, excellent leadership skills, and a proven track record of successfully managing Agile projects.

Qualification:

  • Relevant IT/ PM/ Agile Qualification:

    • PM Certified

    • SAFe Certified

Your Expertise:

  • We require an Agile Project Manager to join our team to manage and deliver medium to large initiatives from commencement to completion within the scope; budget and time agreed.

  • The successful person requires a solid combination of PM AND Scrum Master experience for this position.

  • SAFe certification and experience are essential.

  • Project Management certification and experience are essential.

  • Scrum Master certification and experience are essential.

  • Financial Services experience preferred.

Skills Required:

  • Agile Concepts

  • Agile Estimation and Prioritisation

  • Agile Planning

  • Communication with all levels of employees

  • Facilitating

  • General Communication skills

  • Manage Project Costs

  • MS Project

  • Project Management Principles and Methodologies

  • Project Planning

  • Project resource management

  • Project Scheduling

  • Relevant Project and Process applications

  • SAFe Framework

  • Scrum Ceremonies

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

  • Location: Johannesburg

  • Level: High intermediate/ Senior (5+ years experience)

  • Contract position

Desired Skills:

  • Adaptability
  • Authenticity
  • Partnership
  • Ingenuity
  • Mastery

Learn more/Apply for this position