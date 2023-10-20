BI Analyst – Gauteng Craighall

Our client,a leader in outsourced and incident management solutions,has an opportunity for a Business Itntelligence Analyst based in Craighall JHB and Woodstock CT

The Business Intelligence Analyst will primarily be expected to work under instruction of the Group Business Intelligence Manager to analyse business data, compile reports, and build visual models to present information to stakeholders.

The scope of work will extend to all companies within the group, as well as clients .

Minimum:

Grade 12 or equivalent NQF level 4

Preferred: Tertiary qualification in Information Technology/Business Analytics (B.com/BSC)/BA/BS in Computer Science.

Advantageous: BI Certification

Proven experience in SQL and SSRS

Desired Skills:

Microsoft Power BI

2 – 3 years working experience with SQL Server databases and query language

o Building relational database o Writing stored procedures1 year SQL Server Reporting Services

ando Developing report templates o Rolling out same for user access1 year experience in building reporting models with visual analytics tools (e.g. Power BI

QlikView

Tableau

etc.). Experience in the Customer Services industry would be advantageous

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

Provident Fund

Optional Medical Aid

