BI Analyst – Gauteng Craighall

Our client,a leader in outsourced and incident management solutions,has an opportunity for a Business Itntelligence Analyst based in Craighall JHB and Woodstock CT
The Business Intelligence Analyst will primarily be expected to work under instruction of the Group Business Intelligence Manager to analyse business data, compile reports, and build visual models to present information to stakeholders.
The scope of work will extend to all companies within the group, as well as clients .
Minimum:
Grade 12 or equivalent NQF level 4
Preferred: Tertiary qualification in Information Technology/Business Analytics (B.com/BSC)/BA/BS in Computer Science.
Advantageous: BI Certification
Proven experience in SQL and SSRS
Desired Skills:
- Proven SQL and SSRS
- Microsoft Power BI
- 2 – 3 years working experience with SQL Server databases and query language
- o Building relational database o Writing stored procedures1 year SQL Server Reporting Services
- ando Developing report templates o Rolling out same for user access1 year experience in building reporting models with visual analytics tools (e.g. Power BI
- QlikView
- Tableau
- etc.). Experience in the Customer Services industry would be advantageous
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Provident Fund
- Optional Medical Aid