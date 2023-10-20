Calling all problem-solving superheroes! We’re seeking a Business Analyst to join our team! If you’re a mastermind at analysing data, identifying trends, and creating solutions, then we need you! Apply now and let’s fight the forces of business chaos together!
What you’ll do:
- Consult to various clients, and their stakeholders, to understand their value chain, structure, functions, and products and/or services.
- Building and maintaining strong relationships with clients and acting as a consultant on the projects or applications.
- Challenge the business in their thinking, especially to understand the intent of the business requirement.
- With little supervision, elicit, gather, analyse, document, validate and communicate business requirements (User Stories and Acceptance Criteria).
Our expertise:
- Formal qualification such as a B. Com or BS
- Experienced with Scrum Principles in an Agile Environment.
- At least 5 years’ experience in Business Analysis across a custom software development environment.
- At least 3 years’ experience in Agile Projects.
- Working knowledge of (OAS) Open API specification 2.0 and 3.0
- Able to read and interpret JSON and XML files.
- Experienced in the documentation of APIs in a consistent and easy to use format for consumers.
- Able to understand and work using the Behaviour Driven Development (BDD) & Test-Driven Development (TDD) approach for new requirements that require development.
Personal Attributes:
- A proven ability to work across multiple project teams at a given time.
- Demonstrated ability of high levels of communication skills – both verbally and written.
- Strong problem solving, communication and presentation skills.
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree