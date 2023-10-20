Business Analyst

Calling all problem-solving superheroes! We’re seeking a Business Analyst to join our team! If you’re a mastermind at analysing data, identifying trends, and creating solutions, then we need you! Apply now and let’s fight the forces of business chaos together!

What you’ll do:

Consult to various clients, and their stakeholders, to understand their value chain, structure, functions, and products and/or services.

Building and maintaining strong relationships with clients and acting as a consultant on the projects or applications.

Challenge the business in their thinking, especially to understand the intent of the business requirement.

With little supervision, elicit, gather, analyse, document, validate and communicate business requirements (User Stories and Acceptance Criteria).

Our expertise:

Formal qualification such as a B. Com or BS

Experienced with Scrum Principles in an Agile Environment.

At least 5 years’ experience in Business Analysis across a custom software development environment.

At least 3 years’ experience in Agile Projects.

Working knowledge of (OAS) Open API specification 2.0 and 3.0

Able to read and interpret JSON and XML files.

Experienced in the documentation of APIs in a consistent and easy to use format for consumers.

Able to understand and work using the Behaviour Driven Development (BDD) & Test-Driven Development (TDD) approach for new requirements that require development.

Personal Attributes:

A proven ability to work across multiple project teams at a given time.

Demonstrated ability of high levels of communication skills – both verbally and written.

Strong problem solving, communication and presentation skills.

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

