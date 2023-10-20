Business Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

Oct 20, 2023

Calling all problem-solving superheroes! We’re seeking a Business Analyst to join our team! If you’re a mastermind at analysing data, identifying trends, and creating solutions, then we need you! Apply now and let’s fight the forces of business chaos together!

What you’ll do:

  • Consult to various clients, and their stakeholders, to understand their value chain, structure, functions, and products and/or services.
  • Building and maintaining strong relationships with clients and acting as a consultant on the projects or applications.
  • Challenge the business in their thinking, especially to understand the intent of the business requirement.
  • With little supervision, elicit, gather, analyse, document, validate and communicate business requirements (User Stories and Acceptance Criteria).

Our expertise:

  • Formal qualification such as a B. Com or BS
  • Experienced with Scrum Principles in an Agile Environment.
  • At least 5 years’ experience in Business Analysis across a custom software development environment.
  • At least 3 years’ experience in Agile Projects.
  • Working knowledge of (OAS) Open API specification 2.0 and 3.0
  • Able to read and interpret JSON and XML files.
  • Experienced in the documentation of APIs in a consistent and easy to use format for consumers.
  • Able to understand and work using the Behaviour Driven Development (BDD) & Test-Driven Development (TDD) approach for new requirements that require development.

Personal Attributes:

  • A proven ability to work across multiple project teams at a given time.
  • Demonstrated ability of high levels of communication skills – both verbally and written.
  • Strong problem solving, communication and presentation skills.

Desired Skills:

  • Business Analyst
  • User Stories
  • Scrum Principles
  • Agile Environment
  • Agile Projects
  • OAS
  • JSON
  • XML
  • APIs
  • BDD
  • TDD

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position