C# Developer – Gauteng Springs

C# Developers – Springs (2 Senior and 1 Mid-level)

Remote/Hybrid to be considered

Our client is looking for excellent developers with a real passion for making a difference and being exposed to the latest technologies

Permanent position.

So, what’s your mission?

You’ll need to bring a technical passion, and a solid work ethic to take advantage of this opportunity. We have a collaborative team who work together to achieve the business goals, constantly looking to add value to our customers. We care deeply about learning best practices and delivering quality code. We’ll be growing fast and scaling globally so the opportunity for your career growth has the potential to be huge

What will the average day look like?

Your day starts with a stand-up meeting with the team

You have the confidence to raise concerns because you know they’ve got your back

Your work for the day is clear and laid out just as you planned it from the requirements specifications

You join in on the technical session and provide valuable insight to steer the product architecture into new horizons

Once you have finalised your code, it will be submitted for review and testing.

You are excited to see your change in action, as it integrates with our cutting-edge Chat Bot

You’re just in time for the release cut-off and follow your work onto production where thousands of customers interact with the system

You look at the metrics for your team and see you’re ahead of schedule for this sprint

Could you be who we are looking for?

o C#

o VB.Net

o Javascript

o ASP.Net

o MVC

o Angular

o Entity Framework

o MS SQL and T-SQL scripting

o MS SQL database design

o MS .Net 2.0 through 4.8

o .Net Core 3.1

o Azure Dev Ops

o 2+ years’ experience

We’re looking for individuals who take extreme ownership of their projects, shows exceptional pride, drive, passion, and a willingness to learn – if they are preaching what you are practising, we’d love to hear from you Please note we are only accepting applicants residing in South Africa and willing to relocate to George

Bonus Points For:

o Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science but not essential

o Contactable reference What’s in it for you?

o This roll is permanent/full-time. International exposure to various insurance brands and working with an international team.

o The opportunity to be a part of an inclusive, fun and high performing organisation.

o Based in the beautiful City of George, in the Garden Route What’s next?

The work relates to the insurance industry, but you don’t necessarily have to be experienced in this industry to be considered. If you are good developer with a real passion for making a difference, you are what they need.

About The Employer:

a Company with an international footprint and a local flavour, a company with real purpose, making a positive difference in connecting people and technology. If you are passionate about technology and have a rock solid work ethic, you just may qualify to join this strongly bonded team of experts in the development, project management and quality assurance spectrum.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Pension Fund

