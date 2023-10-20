Data Analyst at Datonomy Solutions – Gauteng Centurion

Role Purpose

Are you a data wizard with a passion for business analysis? We are seeking a talented and experienced individual to join our team as a Data Analyst! As our new Data Analyst, you will be responsible for cleaning, transforming, and drawing insights from small and structured datasets. In addition, you will work closely with our IT team to create specifications for automating essential reports. We need someone who not only loves crunching numbers but also has a desire to learn about our business and products. Your natural curiosity and ability to connect with our team will be key to your success in this role. Attention to detail is a must, and you must be willing to spend time investigating data quality issues with the wider team. But don’t worry, we also need someone who can balance the imperfections of real-world data with a focus on achieving our goals. While some knowledge of software is necessary, we are looking for someone who prefers traditional tools such as Excel and SQL. If you specialize in machine learning, this may not be the role for you, as we will be focused on analyzing historical data rather than predicting the future. We need someone with a strong numerical background, ideally in mathematical statistics or applied mathematics. And, while we appreciate a diverse skill set, we are not looking for someone whose training is primarily focused on IT. With 4 to 6 years of real-world experience, you will be a self-starter who is goal-oriented and passionate about delivering on your promises. You won’t need constant guidance or micro-management because you take ownership of your work and thrive in a dynamic, fast-paced environment. Please note that this is a hybrid role. While we acknowledge the benefits of remote working, you will need to be able to work in our office building 2 to 3 times a week. If you’re excited about the prospect of working with a dynamic team to tackle real-world data challenges, we want to hear from you!