IT Support Technician at Communica Group – Gauteng Samrand Business Park

Communica – Is looking for high energy driven individual, with a love and passion for electronics to join our IT team.
Based in Samrand, Centurion.
Position: Junior IT Support Technician.
Responsibilities:
- Keep computer systems running smoothly and ensure users get the maximum benefit from them.
- Perform hardware and software installations, configurations and updates as needed.
- Monitor and maintain computer systems and networks.
- Troubleshoot system and network problems, diagnosing and solving hardware or software faults.
- Replace parts as required.
- Set up new users’ accounts and profiles and deal with password issues.
- Respond within agreed time limits to call-outs.
Requirements (Minimum Qualifications and Experience):
- N+, A+ and general IT Administration.
- Studying towards or graduated with a Bachelor’s degree / Diploma in Computer Science, Information Technology, or similar.
- Have prior experience in Helpdesk or Technical Support.
- Driver’s License Code8 / Code10.
- Experience with remote desktop applications and help desk software.
- Proficiency in Windows.
- Possess strong attention to detail and problem-solving skills.
- Have good interpersonal and communication skills.
- Organizational skills (ability to plan, delegate and organize within defined timelines).
- Decision making skills.
- Ability to work under pressure.
- Excellent communication.
Desired Skills:
- N+
- A+
- Help Desk Support
- Technical Support
- Remote Desktop Applications
- Windows
- Hardware and Software Installations
- Configurations
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma