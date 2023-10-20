IT Support Technician at Communica Group

Communica – Is looking for high energy driven individual, with a love and passion for electronics to join our IT team.

Based in Samrand, Centurion.

Position: Junior IT Support Technician.

Responsibilities:

Keep computer systems running smoothly and ensure users get the maximum benefit from them.

Perform hardware and software installations, configurations and updates as needed.

Monitor and maintain computer systems and networks.

Troubleshoot system and network problems, diagnosing and solving hardware or software faults.

Replace parts as required.

Set up new users’ accounts and profiles and deal with password issues.

Respond within agreed time limits to call-outs.

Requirements (Minimum Qualifications and Experience):

N+, A+ and general IT Administration.

Studying towards or graduated with a Bachelor’s degree / Diploma in Computer Science, Information Technology, or similar.

Have prior experience in Helpdesk or Technical Support.

Driver’s License Code8 / Code10.

Experience with remote desktop applications and help desk software.

Proficiency in Windows.

Possess strong attention to detail and problem-solving skills.

Have good interpersonal and communication skills.

Organizational skills (ability to plan, delegate and organize within defined timelines).

Decision making skills.

Ability to work under pressure.

Excellent communication.

Desired Skills:

N+

A+

Help Desk Support

Technical Support

Remote Desktop Applications

Windows

Hardware and Software Installations

Configurations

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

