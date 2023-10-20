IT Support Technician at Communica Group

Oct 20, 2023

Communica – Is looking for high energy driven individual, with a love and passion for electronics to join our IT team.

Based in Samrand, Centurion.

Position: Junior IT Support Technician.

Responsibilities:

  • Keep computer systems running smoothly and ensure users get the maximum benefit from them.
  • Perform hardware and software installations, configurations and updates as needed.
  • Monitor and maintain computer systems and networks.
  • Troubleshoot system and network problems, diagnosing and solving hardware or software faults.
  • Replace parts as required.
  • Set up new users’ accounts and profiles and deal with password issues.
  • Respond within agreed time limits to call-outs.

Requirements (Minimum Qualifications and Experience):

  • N+, A+ and general IT Administration.
  • Studying towards or graduated with a Bachelor’s degree / Diploma in Computer Science, Information Technology, or similar.
  • Have prior experience in Helpdesk or Technical Support.
  • Driver’s License Code8 / Code10.
  • Experience with remote desktop applications and help desk software.
  • Proficiency in Windows.
  • Possess strong attention to detail and problem-solving skills.
  • Have good interpersonal and communication skills.
  • Organizational skills (ability to plan, delegate and organize within defined timelines).
  • Decision making skills.
  • Ability to work under pressure.
  • Excellent communication.

Desired Skills:

  • N+
  • A+
  • Help Desk Support
  • Technical Support
  • Remote Desktop Applications
  • Windows
  • Hardware and Software Installations
  • Configurations

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

