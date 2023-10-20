Machine Learning Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Are you a seasoned Machine Learning Engineer with a proven track record of success?

We’re seeking a Senior-level Machine Learning Engineer to join our remote team and lead cutting-edge AI initiatives. In this role, you’ll drive innovation, mentor junior team members, and tackle complex ML challenges head-on.

You’ll have the opportunity to work on high-impact projects across a range of industries, from healthcare to finance, and collaborate with a world-class team of data scientists and engineers. Our remote work environment fosters flexibility and a healthy work-life balance.

If you’re ready to take your career to the next level and contribute to groundbreaking AI solutions, apply now and become an integral part of our mission to shape the future of AI.

Join us in redefining what’s possible in the world of machine learning!

Desired Skills:

SQL

DB2

SAS

AWS

AI

Predictive Modelling

pipelines

automated

api

ETL

mongo

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

