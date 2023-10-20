Microsoft Developer
12 Months Contract
Key Outputs
- Collaborate with solution architects and business stakeholders to gather requirements and design innovative solutions using the Microsoft Power Platform
- Develop technical specifications and ensure alignment with business objectives.
- Utilize your expertise in Microsoft PowerApps, Power Automate, and Power BI to develop custom solutions.
- Implement advanced functionalities, including data integration, custom forms, workflows, and reports.
- Ensure adherence to best practices, coding standards, and security guidelines while building scalable and reliable solutions.
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams to integrate
- Microsoft Power Platform solutions with on-premises enterprise systems.
- Investigate and resolve technical issues, bugs, and performance bottlenecks in Microsoft Power Platform solutions.
- Provide technical support to end-users, assisting with system configuration, troubleshooting, and training as needed
Qualifications & Experience
- National Diploma / Diploma in IT, Information Systems, Computer science or a related field.
- Microsoft certifications, such as Microsoft Certified: Power Platform
- Developer Associate or Microsoft 365 Certified: Developer
- 8 years relevant work experience in Microsoft applications
- Proven experience as a Microsoft Power Platform Developer
- Proven experience working with all aspects of M365.
- Strong knowledge of the Microsoft Power Platform suite, including PowerApps, Power Automate, and Power BI
- Proficiency in SharePoint Online development, including custom forms, workflows, web parts, and integration with external systems
Desired Skills:
- Ms Power Platform
- Ms 365
- SharePoint