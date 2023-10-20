Microsoft Developer – Gauteng Pretoria Region

Oct 20, 2023

Microsoft Developer
12 Months Contract

Key Outputs

  • Collaborate with solution architects and business stakeholders to gather requirements and design innovative solutions using the Microsoft Power Platform
  • Develop technical specifications and ensure alignment with business objectives.
  • Utilize your expertise in Microsoft PowerApps, Power Automate, and Power BI to develop custom solutions.
  • Implement advanced functionalities, including data integration, custom forms, workflows, and reports.
  • Ensure adherence to best practices, coding standards, and security guidelines while building scalable and reliable solutions.
  • Collaborate with cross-functional teams to integrate
  • Microsoft Power Platform solutions with on-premises enterprise systems.
  • Investigate and resolve technical issues, bugs, and performance bottlenecks in Microsoft Power Platform solutions.
  • Provide technical support to end-users, assisting with system configuration, troubleshooting, and training as needed

Qualifications & Experience

  • National Diploma / Diploma in IT, Information Systems, Computer science or a related field.
  • Microsoft certifications, such as Microsoft Certified: Power Platform
  • Developer Associate or Microsoft 365 Certified: Developer
  • 8 years relevant work experience in Microsoft applications
  • Proven experience as a Microsoft Power Platform Developer
  • Proven experience working with all aspects of M365.
  • Strong knowledge of the Microsoft Power Platform suite, including PowerApps, Power Automate, and Power BI
  • Proficiency in SharePoint Online development, including custom forms, workflows, web parts, and integration with external systems

Desired Skills:

  • Ms Power Platform
  • Ms 365
  • SharePoint

