Nokia talks about the power of n

At Gitex Technology Week 2023, Nokia’s Network Infrastructure (NI) is demonstrating how disruptive network technologies for infrastructure are pushing the boundaries of innovation and sustainability to open up new opportunities for the telecom industry.

The global B2B innovation leader showcases its technology prowess to help the telecom industry customers transform their business to the ‘power of n’ and harness the exponential potential of networks.

Nokia’s NI team demonstrates network automation to help operators with multi-vendor, multi-domain assurance, multi-vendor Intent-based services fulfilment, zero-touch service provisioning and transport slicing enablement and assurance. It also showcases the path to 100G over PON (Passive Optical Network) through 25G PON OLT/ONT, in addition to demos such as 5G CPE and beacon. In addition, the team showcases Remote 800GE Routing, security solutions with Deepfield and Automated Data Center Fabric Solutions.

Nokia’s recently launched 7730 Service Interconnect Router (SXR) platforms with a revolutionary approach, is also showcased. It delivers the power and benefits of service routing into IP access and aggregation networks to meet the capacity and capabilities demanded by broadband investments and evolving cloud network architectures.

In today’s digital age, the success of any service is heavily reliant on the quality of connectivity that supports and enables it. This is what we call premium connectivity, which is not defined by its price; it is determined by the added value it brings to services. Connectivity, much like water, is an essential resource that empowers individuals by providing access to knowledge and connecting them to the world.

In our pursuit of premium connectivity, we aim to create multi-service, multi-directional connections on a single infrastructure. The goal is to maximize utilization, fulfil business cases, and most importantly, ensure social impact via digital inclusion. Our vision is to transform the digital gap into a digital opportunity.

This inclusivity-driven approach applies to all markets, from consumers and residential users to small and large enterprises across industries. Sustainability, green, social development, and digitalization are interconnected concepts. Without reliable and affordable connectivity, there can be no business case, digital adoption, and progress towards a green and inclusive future.

Premium connectivity acts as the cornerstone of digital transformation, enabling individuals and organizations to leverage the vast potential of the digital world. By bridging the digital divide and providing reliable and affordable connectivity, we can empower communities, foster social sustainability and drive inclusive growth.