Nutanix celebrates partners with 2023 channel awards

Nutanix celebrated its partners at the recent .NEXT on Tour event held in Johannesburg South Africa. Partners were recognised for their commitment, leadership and sales excellence, as well as their innovation in serving customers across the region.

“At Nutanix we are focused on enabling partner autonomy, something we managed to deliver well on with our Elevate Partner Program, where we directed efforts on helping partners with sales, technical and services certifications, and building partner competencies on Nutanix solutions,” says Gerhard Fourie, channel sales manager: SSA and IOI at Nutanix.

“The next evolution of our journey towards partner autonomy is to ensure that our partners can see and deliver on the value in building businesses that lead with Nutanix. These awards are testimony to the fact that when you provide partners with the necessary tools, resources, and insights to successfully drive deals throughout the buying journey, they will succeed.”

A 100% partner-led organisation, the Nutanix partner ecosystem in Sub-Saharan Africa continues to grow, as the company provides partners in the region with a Customer Lifetime Value for Nutanix promise. This is central to its subscription-led model.

The winners of the 2023 sub-Saharan Africa partner awards are as follows:

* Partner of the Year 2023 – ET Works

* Account Manager of the Year 2023 – Rob Keith from ET Works

* Distributor of the Year 2023 – Pinnacle

* Technical Rock Star of the Year 2023 – Johan Grove from iOCO

* Distribution Technical Rock Star 2023 – Gerhard Breytenbach from Pinnacle

* Rising Star of the Year 2023 – Co – Lab IT

* Managed Services Partner of the Year 2023 – Datacentrix

* Big Deal of the Year 2023 – Endemic