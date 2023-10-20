Salesforce Integration Developer LW – Gauteng

Key Responsibilities:
- Design and develop Salesforce integrations to meet the specific needs of the client.
- Create custom solutions using Salesforce APIs and tools.
- Collaborate with stakeholders to gather integration requirements.
- Maintain and troubleshoot existing Salesforce integrations to ensure their reliability and performance.
- Address any integration-related issues promptly.
- Conduct regular monitoring and optimization of integrations.
- Document integration processes and solutions for future reference and training purposes.
- Create clear and comprehensive technical documentation.
- Provide training and support to end-users as needed.
Skills and Abilities:
- Proficiency in Salesforce development, including Apex, Visualforce, and Lightning components.
- Strong knowledge of Salesforce APIs and integration tools.
- Experience with data mapping and transformation.
- Problem-solving and troubleshooting skills.
- Excellent communication and collaboration skills.
Competencies:
- Technical expertise in Salesforce integration.
- Analytical thinking and problem-solving.
- Adaptability to changing project requirements.
- Attention to detail and quality.
Working Conditions:
- This role involves a hybrid work arrangement with 3 days on-site at the Isando location and 2 days working remotely.
- Occasional travel may be required for client meetings or project-related activities.
Minimum Requirements:
Qualifications:
- Education: Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field (or equivalent work experience).
- Experience in Salesforce integration development.
- Certifications/Licenses: Salesforce certifications (e.g., Salesforce Certified Platform Developer) are a plus.
Desired Skills:
- Salesforce
- Development
- Implementation