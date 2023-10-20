Salesforce Integration Developer LW

Oct 20, 2023

Key Responsibilities:

  • Design and develop Salesforce integrations to meet the specific needs of the client.

  • Create custom solutions using Salesforce APIs and tools.

  • Collaborate with stakeholders to gather integration requirements.

  • Maintain and troubleshoot existing Salesforce integrations to ensure their reliability and performance.

  • Address any integration-related issues promptly.

  • Conduct regular monitoring and optimization of integrations.

  • Document integration processes and solutions for future reference and training purposes.

  • Create clear and comprehensive technical documentation.

  • Provide training and support to end-users as needed.

Skills and Abilities:

  • Proficiency in Salesforce development, including Apex, Visualforce, and Lightning components.

  • Strong knowledge of Salesforce APIs and integration tools.

  • Experience with data mapping and transformation.

  • Problem-solving and troubleshooting skills.

  • Excellent communication and collaboration skills.

Competencies:

  • Technical expertise in Salesforce integration.

  • Analytical thinking and problem-solving.

  • Adaptability to changing project requirements.

  • Attention to detail and quality.

Working Conditions:

  • This role involves a hybrid work arrangement with 3 days on-site at the Isando location and 2 days working remotely.

  • Occasional travel may be required for client meetings or project-related activities.

Minimum Requirements:

Qualifications:

  • Education: Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field (or equivalent work experience).

  • Experience in Salesforce integration development.

  • Certifications/Licenses: Salesforce certifications (e.g., Salesforce Certified Platform Developer) are a plus.

Desired Skills:

  • Salesforce
  • Development
  • Implementation

Learn more/Apply for this position