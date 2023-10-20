Senior Business Analyst – Gauteng Pretoria Region

Oct 20, 2023

2 X Business Analyst
12 Months Contract

Key Outputs

  • Gather and interpret requirements from key stakeholders/customers in line with business analysis frameworks.
  • Contribute to translating the business goals into design in line with systems architecture.
  • Ensure the quality delivery of requirements and business process specifications that meet the agreed deliverables in line with best practices and business process.
  • Collaborate closely with solutions teams and a variety of end-users to ensure requirements compatibility and end-user satisfaction.
  • Participate in user acceptance testing and guide users to ensure that the designed solution ultimately meets business requirements.
  • Collaborate with various business areas and teams to ensure integration and consistency of solutions across the business.
  • Keep abreast of the latest IT trends and practices to optimise service offerings and minimise risk.
  • Build and maintain relationships with internal and external stakeholders.
  • Effective and consistent service delivery and support to all internal and external stakeholders to ensure that expectations are managed.
  • Participate and contribute to a culture which builds rewarding relationships, facilitates feedback and provides exceptional service.
  • Continuously monitor turnaround times and quality standards and resolve issues speedily to enhance internal service delivery.

Qualifications & Experience

  • B-Degree in ICT, IS, Computer science / Diploma + Advanced Diploma or related field.
  • Relevant Business Analysis qualification/certification
  • 8 years relevant work experience in business analysis
  • Proven track record in project management
  • Proven track record in the implementation of large projects

Desired Skills:

  • Project Management
  • Business Analysis

Learn more/Apply for this position