Software Developer at Nutun – Gauteng Sandown

Software / Database Developer.

Department: IT Development.

Reports to: Head: Development and Applications.

Main Purpose of Role:

To provide professional services as a developer.

Required Minimum Education / Training:

Information Technology Degree.

Required Minimum Work Experience:

5 – 8 Development experience.

Technical Competencies Required:

Microsoft .NET Developer (Backend): .NET Core, Microservices, Entity core, Swagger.

Good knowledge software development principles and Agile SDLC and methodologies.

Working experience with Azure Devops and Git version control.

Good knowledge of Windows OS, Azure, IIS, etc. required.

Excellent knowledge of designing relational databases, normalisation, indexing, stored procs, views, user permissions using SQL, Sybase, Postgres, WatcomSQL, etc.

Advantageous – knowledge of tax calculations domain knowledge of HR, Payroll, T&A, Access Control, Delphi, BI Reports.

Behavioural Competencies Required:

Logical and analytical thinking.

Innovative problem solving.

Excellent attention to detail.

Ability to quickly read, understand and debug code.

Work independently and in a team.

Take initiative and responsibility for tasks.

Punctual and courteous.

Ability to learn new concepts and apply them quickly.

Aptitude for learning and self-improvement.

Teachable.

Key Performance Areas

Design, develop, test, refactor and support the Accsys product suite through all aspects of the Development Life Cycle.

Research, design, develop and automate advanced software in SQL/Sybase/Postgres, etc.

Work well with team members and write clear and concise specifications and documentation.

Guide and mentor team members.

Design and develop normalised database structures, including tables, view, triggers, and stored procedures.

Provide training to colleagues as and when required.

Log all activity on the required platforms.

Enforce confidentiality, keep all data, databases, and client information strictly confidential by following obfuscation and all relevant and related processes.

Follow prescribed procedures to report on problems / queries / development requests.

Perform required administration tasks timeously.

Continuous optimisation, documentation and re-engineering of processes and systems.

Lead development team on database aspects of development.

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

