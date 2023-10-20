Software Developer at Nutun – Gauteng Sandown

Software / Database Developer.
Department: IT Development.
Reports to: Head: Development and Applications.
Main Purpose of Role:
To provide professional services as a developer.
Required Minimum Education / Training:
- Information Technology Degree.
Required Minimum Work Experience:
- 5 – 8 Development experience.
Technical Competencies Required:
- Microsoft .NET Developer (Backend): .NET Core, Microservices, Entity core, Swagger.
- Good knowledge software development principles and Agile SDLC and methodologies.
- Working experience with Azure Devops and Git version control.
- Good knowledge of Windows OS, Azure, IIS, etc. required.
- Excellent knowledge of designing relational databases, normalisation, indexing, stored procs, views, user permissions using SQL, Sybase, Postgres, WatcomSQL, etc.
- Advantageous – knowledge of tax calculations domain knowledge of HR, Payroll, T&A, Access Control, Delphi, BI Reports.
Behavioural Competencies Required:
- Logical and analytical thinking.
- Innovative problem solving.
- Excellent attention to detail.
- Ability to quickly read, understand and debug code.
- Work independently and in a team.
- Take initiative and responsibility for tasks.
- Punctual and courteous.
- Ability to learn new concepts and apply them quickly.
- Aptitude for learning and self-improvement.
- Teachable.
Key Performance Areas
- Design, develop, test, refactor and support the Accsys product suite through all aspects of the Development Life Cycle.
- Research, design, develop and automate advanced software in SQL/Sybase/Postgres, etc.
- Work well with team members and write clear and concise specifications and documentation.
- Guide and mentor team members.
- Design and develop normalised database structures, including tables, view, triggers, and stored procedures.
- Provide training to colleagues as and when required.
- Log all activity on the required platforms.
- Enforce confidentiality, keep all data, databases, and client information strictly confidential by following obfuscation and all relevant and related processes.
- Follow prescribed procedures to report on problems / queries / development requests.
- Perform required administration tasks timeously.
- Continuous optimisation, documentation and re-engineering of processes and systems.
- Lead development team on database aspects of development.
Desired Skills:
- .NET Core
- Microservices
- Entity core
- Swagger
- Azure Devops
- Git version control
- Windows OS
- SQL
- Sybase
- Postgres
- WatcomSQL
- Delphi
- BI Reports
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree