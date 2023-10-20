Software Developer at Nutun

Oct 20, 2023

Software / Database Developer.
Department: IT Development.
Reports to: Head: Development and Applications.

Main Purpose of Role:
To provide professional services as a developer.

Required Minimum Education / Training:

  • Information Technology Degree.

Required Minimum Work Experience:

  • 5 – 8 Development experience.

Technical Competencies Required:

  • Microsoft .NET Developer (Backend): .NET Core, Microservices, Entity core, Swagger.
  • Good knowledge software development principles and Agile SDLC and methodologies.
  • Working experience with Azure Devops and Git version control.
  • Good knowledge of Windows OS, Azure, IIS, etc. required.
  • Excellent knowledge of designing relational databases, normalisation, indexing, stored procs, views, user permissions using SQL, Sybase, Postgres, WatcomSQL, etc.
  • Advantageous – knowledge of tax calculations domain knowledge of HR, Payroll, T&A, Access Control, Delphi, BI Reports.

Behavioural Competencies Required:

  • Logical and analytical thinking.
  • Innovative problem solving.
  • Excellent attention to detail.
  • Ability to quickly read, understand and debug code.
  • Work independently and in a team.
  • Take initiative and responsibility for tasks.
  • Punctual and courteous.
  • Ability to learn new concepts and apply them quickly.
  • Aptitude for learning and self-improvement.
  • Teachable.

Key Performance Areas

  • Design, develop, test, refactor and support the Accsys product suite through all aspects of the Development Life Cycle.
  • Research, design, develop and automate advanced software in SQL/Sybase/Postgres, etc.
  • Work well with team members and write clear and concise specifications and documentation.
  • Guide and mentor team members.
  • Design and develop normalised database structures, including tables, view, triggers, and stored procedures.
  • Provide training to colleagues as and when required.
  • Log all activity on the required platforms.
  • Enforce confidentiality, keep all data, databases, and client information strictly confidential by following obfuscation and all relevant and related processes.
  • Follow prescribed procedures to report on problems / queries / development requests.
  • Perform required administration tasks timeously.
  • Continuous optimisation, documentation and re-engineering of processes and systems.
  • Lead development team on database aspects of development.

Desired Skills:

  • .NET Core
  • Microservices
  • Entity core
  • Swagger
  • Azure Devops
  • Git version control
  • Windows OS
  • SQL
  • Sybase
  • Postgres
  • WatcomSQL
  • Delphi
  • BI Reports

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

