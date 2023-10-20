Software Test Analyst – Western Cape Ndabeni

Do you want to help save lives? Do you want to take on the challenge of moulding and testing cutting edge medical related solutions?
If you are an experienced software tester and want to influence systems that positively impact people across the Western Cape, then our needs you!
Key Responsibilities:
- Maintain and enhance IT Quality Assurance Framework
- Review, analyse and evaluate business requirements
- Help design scalable & flexible systems and improvements
- Define testing strategy, scope and approach
- Develop and document effective test plans, scripts and test cases
- Implement automated testing processes and solutions
- Execute all aspects of testing of software products
- Maintain and manage testing results and corrective actions
Minimum Requirements and Responsibilities
- National Diploma / Degree in Computer Science / Information Systems
- ISTQB Advanced Level Certification
- 5 years proven software testing experience
- Agile development methodology Experience (advantageous)
- Excellent verbal, written & interpersonal communication skills, including the ability to communicate effectively with the organization, project & development teams
- Ability to work well in a team environment
Desired Skills:
- ISTQB
- agile
- testing