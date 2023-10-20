Strategic Business Analyst at Neem Digital

The Strategic Business Analyst (SBA) will be aligned with our key business processes and play an integral role on cross-functional teams to set our direction and optimize our business performance. The SBA will be challenged to turn data into information and understanding by providing reporting, dashboarding capabilities, and visualization that are highly impactful to our business decisions with an aim to maximize value and impact. The SBA will define assortment and channel strategies and analyze the business to drive growth.

You’re a dot connector: Seeks to understand broader business goals and plans and ensures that goals/plans in their own unit/location are not in conflict. This person can pull together the pieces to create a strategic plan for the customer.

You are a storyteller: A good leader is able to pause, listen, and bring together multiple data points to tell an influential story on the business objective. Storytelling is key to helping sell internally and externally what you need to win in the marketplace.

You are an executor driven with a desire to compete AND complete.

You love to win and have fun doing it: Models success and fulfillment, achieve satisfaction by helping others to continue developing their skills.

You are a changemaker. Given the rapid pace of change in our portfolio, the SBA needs to partner with brands to inspire change in how we lead the business and ensure we grow in a profitable, sustainable way.

Responsibilities and Functions:

Supports analytical and business frameworks, such as Return on Investment (ROI), as well as a quantitative approach to decision-making that shapes the overall strategic course of the organization.

Designs and builds decision-making platforms such as dashboards or key performance reports.

Analyze financial results and key trends, assess current and future business risks, and communicate results to leadership.

Implement operational improvement actions in assigned areas in line with the development of procedures for required duties.

Involvement with special projects related to business development, strategic growth, and ad hoc analysis.

Contribute to our collaborative, respectful, transparent, ethical, and efficient culture.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration, Accounting, Finance, or related field; MBA or CPA strongly preferred

Minimum of 3 years of related project management and/or reporting and analysis experience with a focus on increasing business performance

Prior work experience in Sales, Brand, Consulting, Supply Chain, Audit, Financial Reporting, or Financial Planning is preferred.

Working knowledge of brick-mortar and e-commerce retail basics, traffic and conversion drivers, search, the consumer’s path to purchase journey, and pure-play customer models

An enterprising and inquisitive nature that can find solutions to complex problems

Experience creating and implementing operational improvement solutions

Possesses excellent verbal and written communication skills to communicate results and implications of analysis clearly

Experience communicating financial acumen effectively with all levels of the organization

Enjoys working in a collaborative team environment

Desired Skills:

Business Analyst

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

We are an agile tech company based out of the UK headquarters. At Neem, we provide flexible, low-cost (high value!), innovative IT Solutions, Consulting, and Project Management services. Neem Consulting is the delivery partner for companies requiring solutions to generate real business benefits at speed and a cost base that is impossible with large consulting organizations. Neem- We have a presence in more than 14+ countries. We expanded into India & South Africa a few years back as part of our global expansion roadmap. For more information, please visit us at [URL Removed]

