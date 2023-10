Systems Analyst

Business Specialist – Junior-Intermediate Systems Analyst, bit of BA, SQL knowledge, Dev experience. Intermediate. Not less then 2 years experience.

1 year contract with view to perm at client

To start asap

BEE candidate

CT based – Onsite in Stellenbosch (full-time Jan, Feb then hybrid)

Desired Skills:

Systems Analyst

Business Analyst

SQL

Development

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

Learn more/Apply for this position