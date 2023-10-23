Intel launches Intel Core 14th Gen desktop processors

Intel launched the new Intel Core 14th Generation desktop processor family, led by the Intel Core i9-14900K.

This latest-generation desktop processor family includes six new unlocked desktop processors at launch, delivering up to 24 cores and 32 threads and up to 6 GHz of frequency right out of the box.

Additionally, the Intel Core i7-14700K arrives with 20 cores and 28 threads thanks to four more Efficient-cores (E-cores) compared with the prior generation.

In addition, Intel’s Extreme Tuning Utility (XTU) now features the new AI Assist feature, bringing one-click AI-guided overclocking to select unlocked Intel Core 14th Gen desktop processors.

“Since the introduction of our performance hybrid architecture, Intel has consistently raised the bar for desktop performance,” says Roger Chandler, Intel vice-president and GM: enthusiast PC and workstation, client computing group. “With our Intel Core 14th Generation processors, we’re showing once again why enthusiasts turn to Intel for the best desktop experience available on the market today.”

The role of the CPU in gaming and creating has never been more important. Intel Core 14th Gen desktop processors – powered by Intel’s advanced performance hybrid architecture – give PC enthusiasts the compute performance they need without compromising user workflow2.

At the top of the Intel Core 14th Gen desktop processor stack, the i9-14900K – the world’s fastest desktop processor with 6 GHz speeds right out of the box – gives gamers the edge they need to stay on top.

And with 25% more cores in the i7-14700K, creators will enjoy significant performance gains in their multi-threaded workloads. Combined with the world’s best overclocking experience and compatibility with existing 600/700-series motherboards, Intel Core 14th Gen desktop processors deliver the computing power and performance enthusiasts require.

With faster clock speeds up and down the processor stack – led by the flagship i9-14900K’s 6 GHz turbo frequencies – the Intel Core 14th Gen desktop processor family powers the world’s best desktop experience for enthusiasts.