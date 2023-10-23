Unravelling the complex web of AI in SA

De Wet Bisschoff, director of operations for Accenture in Africa, looks at the complex task of defining artificial intelligence and delves into the age-old question of what constitutes intelligence, highlighting that while humans view it as a mix of cognitive, emotional, and social facets, AI is a simulation of specific aspects of this intelligence. His call to action is companies need to get involved as soon as possible.

Defining intelligence is no walk in the park. Throw the term “artificial” into the mix, and the task grows exponentially complex. With its potential to drive innovation, AI suddenly finds increasing relevance across industries and regions, including South Africa.

At the heart of defining AI lies the perplexing question: What is intelligence? Philosophers, neuroscientists, and psychologists have grappled with this question for centuries. Some argue intelligence is the ability to learn from experiences and adapt. Others associate it with reasoning, problem-solving, or creativity. For humans, intelligence encompasses a broad range of cognitive, emotional, and social facets.

When we prefix the term “artificial” to intelligence, we essentially refer to machines mimicking or simulating human intelligence. But how close does this mimicry come to genuine human intellect? AI systems, at their core, process vast amounts of data, recognise patterns, and make decisions based on algorithms.

However, they don’t understand or feel like humans do. Therefore, AI can be best described as a set of algorithms and tools that simulate specific aspects of human intelligence.

In a world where speed to market is the key measure of competitive success efficiency and speed are critical. Machines can analyse and process data at rates impossible for humans.

With the right data and programming, AI can achieve incredibly low error rates and they can operate continuously, ensuring round-the-clock productivity. So, with all that in mind, AI in South Africa gives us a spectrum of possibilities.

It has the has the potential to drive growth in multiple sectors. With its vast rural population, South Africa can employ AI-driven telemedicine platforms to bridge the gap between urban healthcare infrastructure and remote villages. AI-powered drones and sensors can aid in precision farming, optimising yields, and conserving resources.

AI-driven education tools can offer personalised learning experiences, catering to the diverse linguistic and cultural landscape of South Africa.

South Africa, rich in biodiversity, can leverage AI for wildlife conservation, predicting poaching activities, or tracking endangered species. And that is just scratching the surface. For South Africa to maximise the potential of AI, it’s crucial to invest in the right type of education. Our youth needs training in AI and related fields to drive innovation from within the country.

From internet connectivity to advanced research facilities, the foundation must be robust. Things are just too patchy right now. And as with all technology, the deployment of AI should be ethical, ensuring that it doesn’t perpetuate biases or harm marginalised communities.

Defining AI might be a convoluted task, but its potential, especially in regions like South Africa, is clear. It’s not about replicating human intelligence but harnessing the best aspects of both the human and artificial realms.