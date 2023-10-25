AMD debuts fastest AMD Radeon laptop graphics

AMD has introduced flagship laptop graphics processor AMD Radeon RX 7900M, the fastest AMD Radeon GPU ever developed for laptops.

Built on AMD RDNA 3 architecture, the new high-performance GPU brings faster gaming and content creation performance to mobile systems, delivering 7% on average higher performance than the competitive offering in select games at QHD resolution.

In addition, Alienware has announced the latest member of the Alienware m18 laptop family featuring AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX processors and AMD Radeon RX 7900M GPUs, and leveraging advanced AMD smart technologies.

“The Alienware m18 is our most advanced and powerful AMD Advantage laptop, designed to deliver no-compromises, desktop-level performance for gaming and content creation applications,” says Frank Azor, chief architect of gaming solutions and marketing at AMD. “We worked closely with Alienware on the development of the system to offer the best mobile experiences possible, and we think customers will be absolutely delighted with what this system can do.”

Matt McGowan, Alienware product lead, adds: “The Alienware m18 delivers the best mobile gaming solutions with desktop-level performance driving a spacious 18-inch display. This performance juggernaut will transport you into your game-of-choice in style, and with full immersion.”

The AMD Radeon RX 7900M GPU offers 72 AMD RDNA 3 compute units featuring new AI and second-generation raytracing accelerators, 16GB of high-speed GDDR6 VRAM, AV1 encoding and more to push the limits of gaming and content creation on the go.

Key features include:

* AMD RDNA 3 Architecture – Features redesigned compute units with unified raytracing and AI accelerators, second-generation AMD Infinity CacheTM technology and second-generation raytracing technology.

* Dedicated AI Acceleration – New AI accelerators are optimised for the latest AI workloads. New AI instructions and increased AI throughput are designed to deliver more performance than AMD RDNA 2 architecture.

* 16GB VRAM for 1440P Gaming – 16GB of high-speed GDDR6 memory enables gamers to experience the latest titles at 1440p and beyond, and allows content creators to unpack high-resolution textures, and render complex 3D environments and animations in realtime.

* Improved Streaming & Ultra-High-Definition Encoding – Improved AMD encoders deliver enhanced visual quality when streaming and recording. AMD AI and content adaptive machine learning technology has also been integrated into the AMD Media Framework to enable sharper text when streaming at low bitrates and resolutions. In addition, the encode/decode media engine unlocks new multi-media experiences with full AV1 encode/decode support, wide color gamut and high-dynamic range enhancements.