Application Architect

Purpose

To lead the design of an enterprise-wide application architecture as guided by the EA standards, procedures, and policies.

Minimum Requirements

Relevant postgraduate Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information technology, software engineering, or a related field is a requirement. (NQF level7).

Master’s degree in information or information systems would be an advantage.

TOGAF Certification is a requirement. Knowledge of other frameworks (e.g., Zachman) would be an advantage.

Certification in industry-standard platforms and technologies such as AWS, Azure, or Google Cloud would be an advantage.

Minimum three 6 years’ experience in Enterprise Architecture tools like Case wise, Visio,Sparx Enterprise Architect to maintain an architecture repository.

Minimum 6 years’ experience in developing application architecture designs.

Minimum 6 years’ experience in in development of large-scale solutions involving multiple technologies, functions, and interfaces across in-house and vendor supplied application.

Minimum 6 years’ experience in designing hybrid (cloud/on-premises) application architecture and integration patterns.

Solid experience in the developments of business cases, performance of impact assessments and options analysis.

Experience in designing solutions for (more than one architecture domain in a single project) large projects is an advantage.

Ability to guide project teams and ensure solutions are developed and deployed in accordance with approved solution architecture is an advantage.

Main Duties

Interpret and apply approved enterprise architecture principles, policies, procedures in the architecture work.

Provide guidance on matters related to the application architecture domain, provide domain driven input in all enterprise architecture services as guided by EA standard, procedures, and policies.

Establish and maintain the application architecture domain (as-is and to-be architecture) for the company.

Perform impact assessment and options analysis as part of EA facilitation.

Develop or provide input to business cases and architecture roadmaps as part of business continuity.

Develop and maintain all the application architecture templates. Present all domain related changes to the organisation’s Governance structures as guided by policies.

Develop, maintain the establishment of the repository. Maintain the modelling style guidelines and provide access management.

Publish and create awareness in the organisation on application architecture as part of the enterprise-wide drive or initiative.

Define and design architecture solutions that encompass all architecture domains outlining solutions in line with business requirements, enterprise architecture principles, and ICT standards to ensure standardisation and risk management.

Review and ensure solution architecture designs provide seamless integration, scalability, and security in accordance with the prescribed enterprise architecture. Update and maintain the architecture repository with all architecture artifacts as part of architecture implementation governance.

Contribute to the development and/or evaluation of Terms of Reference documents to assist business and ICT teams during procurement process.

Take accountability for the end-to-end delivery of solution/applications/systems and ensure alignment to the approved architecture.

Work with ICT, and internal stakeholders to understand their strategic direction and ensure that the architecture is in alignment in the implementation of such.

Work closely with and provide support to the solution architects to ensure that solutions are created and in alignment with the architecture landscape.

Communication and Collaboration: Have good communication and collaboration skills to effectively work with the various teams and stakeholders.

Innovation: Keep up to date with the latest technology trends and bring innovative ideas on how the best solutions can be brought into the organisation.

Business Alignment: Align designed solution with the overall business strategy and ensure it delivers business value.

