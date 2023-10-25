BI Business Analyst at Datonomy Solutions

This role requires experience working with cross-functional teams in IT systems, Development teams, QA teams, Project management (PMO), Product Owners, etc Operations for delivery of BI innovation to drive the attainment of business goals.

The person must have exposure and knowledge of data analytics and Business Intelligence technologies (both on-premise and cloud)

Deliverables include:

Communication & engagement with business stakeholders for Requirements gathering, Requirements analysis and Requirements management.

Document Business requirements Specification to meet Business Case, and getting sign-off

Document Functional Design Requirements Specifications and Test scenarios for technical development team

Develop Mockups/Wireframes as required. Testing & QA during development UAT and sign-off

Skillset required:

Elicitation techniques (Business analysis approach, incl. JAD Sessions, Brainstorming sessions, Workshops, Observations, Document Review, and System Walkthroughs)

Analysis Techniques (User story creation, Data flow, State and sequence diagrams, Process modelling, structured walkthroughs, Conceptual design, and Context diagram)

Process modelling tools (Visio)

Agile Project Management Tools (e.g. Jira, Azure DevOps, SharePoint, OneNote)

Development methodologies (Agile, Waterfall, and Hybrid)

Desired Skills:

BI

Business Analyst

Elicitation

