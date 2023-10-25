Business Analyst and Project Manager – Gauteng Midrand

Oct 25, 2023

Our client is looking for an experienced Business Analyst / Project Manager with expertise in Microsoft Modern Workplace technologies to drive projects related to modern workplace solutions.

Responsibilities:

  • Project Management – plan, execute, and manage projects related to Microsoft Modern Workplace, including scope, timelines, budgets, and resources.
  • Collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure successful project delivery.
  • Develop and maintain project documentation, including project plans, status reports, and risk assessments.
  • Identify and resolve project issues and risks in a proactive manner.
  • Analyse and translate business needs into technical requirements and project specifications.
  • Proficiency in Microsoft 365 suite, SharePoint, Teams, and other related technologies.
  • Stay current with industry trends and updates in Microsoft Modern Workplace to provide strategic guidance.
  • Leverage the Microsoft Modern Workplace tools to enhance collaboration, productivity, and efficiency.

Requirements:

  • Relevant IT Diploma / Degree / Certification (Project Management and/or Business Analysis)
  • 5+ years’ experience in project management and business analysis.
  • Proficiency in Microsoft Modern Workplace technologies, including Microsoft 365, SharePoint, Teams, and related tools.
  • Proven ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously.
  • Excellent problem-solving and critical-thinking abilities.
  • Knowledge of Agile and industry best practices.
  • Familiarity with change management principles.

Desired Skills:

  • Microsoft Modern Workplace
  • Microsoft 365
  • Teams
  • Agile
  • Project Management
  • Business analysis

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

