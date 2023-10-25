Business Analyst and Project Manager – Gauteng Midrand

Our client is looking for an experienced Business Analyst / Project Manager with expertise in Microsoft Modern Workplace technologies to drive projects related to modern workplace solutions.

Responsibilities:

Project Management – plan, execute, and manage projects related to Microsoft Modern Workplace, including scope, timelines, budgets, and resources.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure successful project delivery.

Develop and maintain project documentation, including project plans, status reports, and risk assessments.

Identify and resolve project issues and risks in a proactive manner.

Analyse and translate business needs into technical requirements and project specifications.

Proficiency in Microsoft 365 suite, SharePoint, Teams, and other related technologies.

Stay current with industry trends and updates in Microsoft Modern Workplace to provide strategic guidance.

Leverage the Microsoft Modern Workplace tools to enhance collaboration, productivity, and efficiency.

Requirements:

Relevant IT Diploma / Degree / Certification (Project Management and/or Business Analysis)

5+ years’ experience in project management and business analysis.

Proficiency in Microsoft Modern Workplace technologies, including Microsoft 365, SharePoint, Teams, and related tools.

Proven ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously.

Excellent problem-solving and critical-thinking abilities.

Knowledge of Agile and industry best practices.

Familiarity with change management principles.

Desired Skills:

Microsoft Modern Workplace

Microsoft 365

Teams

Agile

Project Management

Business analysis

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

