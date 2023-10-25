Business Analyst and Project Manager – Gauteng Midrand

Our client is looking for an experienced Business Analyst / Project Manager with expertise in Microsoft Modern Workplace technologies to drive projects related to modern workplace solutions.
Responsibilities:
- Project Management – plan, execute, and manage projects related to Microsoft Modern Workplace, including scope, timelines, budgets, and resources.
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure successful project delivery.
- Develop and maintain project documentation, including project plans, status reports, and risk assessments.
- Identify and resolve project issues and risks in a proactive manner.
- Analyse and translate business needs into technical requirements and project specifications.
- Proficiency in Microsoft 365 suite, SharePoint, Teams, and other related technologies.
- Stay current with industry trends and updates in Microsoft Modern Workplace to provide strategic guidance.
- Leverage the Microsoft Modern Workplace tools to enhance collaboration, productivity, and efficiency.
Requirements:
- Relevant IT Diploma / Degree / Certification (Project Management and/or Business Analysis)
- 5+ years’ experience in project management and business analysis.
- Proficiency in Microsoft Modern Workplace technologies, including Microsoft 365, SharePoint, Teams, and related tools.
- Proven ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously.
- Excellent problem-solving and critical-thinking abilities.
- Knowledge of Agile and industry best practices.
- Familiarity with change management principles.
Desired Skills:
- Microsoft Modern Workplace
- Microsoft 365
- Teams
- Agile
- Project Management
- Business analysis
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years