Business Intelligence Analyst at Capitec Bank Ltd

Company description:

Capitec Bank is a leading South African retail bank that focuses on essential banking services and provides innovative transacting, savings, insurance and unsecured lending products to individuals. Capitec’s mission is to make banking simple and transparent to help clients – regardless of their level of income or assets – improve their financial lives through a single solution, called Global One.

Job description: Purpose Statement

* To build value for the product line by solving client and business challenges using data.

* To utilise data and analytical skills and experience to build insights which enable senior decision makers to make better, informed decisions faster.

Education (Minimum)

* A relevant tertiary qualification in Business Administration or Statistics

Education (Ideal or Preferred)

* Certification in Business Analysis or Similar

Knowledge and Experience

Minimum:

Experience:

* At least 5+ years’ experience in a similar business intelligence analyst role

* Experience and knowledge of the ETL (extraction, transform, load) data flow

* Experience in identifying, quantifying, and subsequently delivering value on how to solve business challenges using data

* Experience in analysing complex data sets to solve business challenges

* Experience in working with data on cloud platforms, such as AWS or Microsoft Azure

* Experience in building data visualisations using tools such as Power BI

* A good understanding of database management, data warehousing, data mining and data visualisation.

* Experience with stakeholder engagement inc. senior management

* Experience in data quality and incident management

* Understanding of agile project management and experience with tools such as Jira

* Qualty assuring and oversight of the work of others.

Knowledge:

* Knowledge and experience in using complex SQL to prepare and analyse data

* Knowledge and understanding of data privacy and security regulations and best practices

Ideal:

* Probably experience as a business intelligence analyst within the Banking sector

* Knowledge of change management principles and practices

* Knowledge and experience in using low/no code AutoML on modelling tools such as Power BI or AWS Sagemaker

* Knowledge and experience in change management methodology (ADKAR)

* Knowledge and experience in lifetime value analysis, propensity modelling, journey mapping, and root cause analysis

* Applied knowledge of User Experience (UX) reviews through customer interactions a customer, product services

* Knowledge and experience in automation using software robots built on platforms such as UiPath or Alteryx

* Programming/Coding: Ability to use scripting languages such as Python or R for data analysis and manipulation

* Basic knowledge and experience is using Version Control (Git)

Skills

* Commercial Thinking Skills

* Facilitation Skills

* Numerical Reasoning skills

* Presentation Skills

* Problem solving skills

Additional Information

* Clear criminal and credit record

Desired Skills:

SQL

Power BI

Business Intelligence

